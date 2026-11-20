Manchester United legend David Beckham hasn’t stopped since his playing days came to an end.

The Carrington product owns both Inter Miami and Salford City.

Beckham is also involved in a whole host of other projects, and one is filmmaking.

George Best

Another historic wearer of the number seven shirt alongside Beckham is George Best.

The 1968 Ballon d’Or winner played 474 times for United, scoring 181 goals.

The Northern Irish genius wowed the crowds with expansive dribbles and impressive skills, especially on the heavy, mud-filled pitches of the 1960s.

Beckham’s new project

The Sun newspaper reports: “David Beckham’s production company is working on a George Best biopic.”

The paper continues: “the film telling the story of the Manchester United great’s colourful life is in the early development stages, insiders say.”

Beckham co-funded Studio 99, which recently produced a four-episode documentary of his own life.

A source said: “David’s production company, as part of Authentic Studios, is bringing together a biopic about George’s life. He was a footballing genius who had his demons.”

The source went on: “his life was a fascinating story and Studio 99 think they could do him justice.”

Beckham has spoken positively about one of his role models in the past, describing him as a “football legend” and “one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game — and a great person.”

Best died in 2005 of multiple organ failure. He struggled with alcoholism for most of his life, and it was the main factor behind his decline on the pitch and his departure from Manchester United at just 27 years old, when he should have been hitting the peaks of his power.

George Best Career stats Stat George Best Seasons 1963/64 to 1980/81 Apps 522 Minutes 46785 Clean sheets 154 Clean sheet % 29.50 Goals 189 Assists 63 Goals per game 0.36 Assists per game 0.12 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 3 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image by Joe Bangay via Getty Images