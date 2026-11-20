Wales hero Louis Rees-Zammit has revealed that he was left “star-struck” after meeting Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

Decisive

Rees-Zammit has been basking in glory after his heroic contributions for Wales in their triumph over New Zealand.

Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 to end a 73-year losing streak against the All Blacks. The winger set up Wales’ opener and capped the scoring with their fifth and final try in the Nations Championship clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

He then got a chance to meet Fernandes and Dalot as Portugal beat Wales 3-2 in the Nations League.

Fernandes got on the score sheet, with the United skipper breaking the deadlock inside 11 minutes. Rees-Zammit spoke to reporters at a press conference and admitted that talking to the duo was “really special.”

He also shared details of his conversation with Fernandes.

Rees-Zammit remarks

Rees-Zammit said, “I went to support Wales football and, although they lost, I thought it was a really good performance from them, going 2-1 up.”

“After the game, being able to meet Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot was really special.”

“As a Manchester United fan, I was a bit starstruck, to be honest. I was shaking a little bit when I was shaking their hands.”

“I was sat down waiting and I was shaking. I stood next to my brother and said, ‘I’m just going to have to stand up and just try and calm down a little bit.’ I’m just a massive fan and to have the opportunity to meet players like that is crazy.”

He added, “I actually spoke to Bruno about the New Zealand game and he said he’d seen the result online.”

Bruno Fernandes 2026/27 Manchester United record Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

“Whether I believe him or not, I don’t know, but he made it sound like he knew about it.”

Fernandes and Dalot will be hoping to start this weekend in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game, as the Red Devils face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Lewis Storey via Getty Images