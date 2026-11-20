Manchester United’s defensive woes have shown no signs of resolving, with the club conceding 30 times in 15 games this season.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are out of contract next summer, and their futures remain unclear. The Argentine is already linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have struggled for consistency, while Matthijs de Ligt’s injury troubles seem to have no end. The situation could prompt Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge this week, to push for defensive reinforcements in 2027.

Previous reports have suggested that United are planning to bolster their backline next year. A fresh update now hints that they have identified a former Premier League defender as an option for the job.

United eyeing Antonio Rudiger

According to Flashscore, United are among the clubs monitoring Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger’s situation. The report states: “Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the clubs that have considered moves for the German international and retained an admiration for his qualities.”

Rudiger has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga giants have traditionally preferred handing one-year deals to players on the other side of 30.

However, the report notes that there has been no indication that a renewal is imminent for Rudiger. United have previously considered bringing the German back to the Premier League and remain hot on his heels.

The report concludes: “United and Chelsea, however, are clubs likely to have an interest if his situation develops, particularly given the opportunity to secure an experienced defender without needing to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.”

Antonio Rüdiger vs Harry Maguire: 2026/27 Stats Stat A. Rüdiger H. Maguire Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Real Madrid Manchester United Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 7 13 Minutes 576 1043 Starts 6 12 Sub appearances 1 1 Goals 2 0 Non-penalty goals 2 0 Assists 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat A. Rüdiger H. Maguire Goals + assists 2 0 Minutes per goal 288 – Avg rating 5.77 6.62 Shots 3 10 Shots on target 3 2 Shot accuracy % 100.0% 20.0% Conversion % 66.7% 0.0% Passes 425 702 Pass accuracy % 94.5% 88.9% Key passes 1 4 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat A. Rüdiger H. Maguire Dribbles attempted 0 4 Dribbles completed 0 3 Dribble success % – 75.0% Tackles 3 15 Interceptions 3 19 Tackles + interceptions 6 34 Blocks 6 5 Duels 25 94 Duels won 14 63 Duels won % 56.0% 67.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat A. Rüdiger H. Maguire Dribbled past – – Fouls won 4 9 Fouls committed 4 10 Yellow cards 1 5 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – 0 Penalties conceded – 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Rudiger’s Premier League credentials will entice United

Pochettino took charge at Stamford Bridge a year after Rudiger’s departure to Spain, but could have the chance to work with him in 2027.

The German is a highly experienced campaigner who has bagged several trophies in his career, including the LaLiga title and the Champions League. While the 33-year-old did not win the league during his time at Stamford Bridge, his stay was fairly successful, given that he won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and EFL Cup.

Rudiger has appeared 133 times in the Premier League in his career, scoring nine goals. His knowledge of the league and his European credentials, as such, could be an enticing factor for United.

The German would bring leadership and defensive solidity, but can only be a short-term fix, especially since he will turn 34 in March.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United are eyeing defensive reinforcements.

✅ Rudiger is proven in the Premier League.

⚠️ Real Madrid could tie the player down to a new deal.

TPP view

We believe that Rudiger’s situation could be of interest to United, but they could prefer a younger target to shore up their backline.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images