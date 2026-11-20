Manchester United are embarking on a fresh journey under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge as Michael Carrick’s replacement at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

With the team languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table after 10 games, having managed just one win, the Red Devils decided to part ways with the English manager last week.

Pochettino, who was most recently in charge of the United States Men’s National Team, was identified as the ideal candidate to get the Premier League giants out of troubled waters.

The Argentine met his new squad following his arrival at Old Trafford and even oversaw his first training session at the club ahead of the fiery game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November. A fresh report now sheds light on the players’ first impression of their new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino Managerial Career Stats Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25–2026/27 United States 37 24 1 12 81 51 64.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

United players’ first impression of Pochettino

According to the Manchester Evening News, United players who have already interacted with Pochettino believe he will be a demanding manager. The report states: “The MEN understands that Manchester United players who Mauricio Pochettino has spoken with have been left with the impression that he will be demanding to work under.”

The report, though, acknowledges that there is a general excitement about the future among the players, adding: “However, there is a general feeling of excitement for the future under the current crop of players.”

Pochettino is well versed with the rigours of the Premier League, having spent time at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The Argentine has managed close to 294 games in the English top flight, registering 150 wins, 70 draws and 74 defeats. While he had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge, the 54-year-old remains highly regarded for his work with Spurs, having transformed the north London side into one of the best in the league.

United have to set standards

United’s performances this season have lacked intensity at times, while they also appear to be low on morale. There remains a belief that the team is close to salvation but is faltering at the final hurdle.

The football under Carrick has been impressive at times, but it has not been to the standards that the Englishman set last season. United have struggled to score as well as keep clean sheets this campaign.

They have also lacked control in the middle of the park, despite investing over €150 million on Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba over the summer.

Perhaps the biggest complaint has been their lack of fight on the pitch at times, which is something Pochettino must address immediately. The Argentine’s preference for high-intensity attacking football could just be the solution to the Red Devils’ woes.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images