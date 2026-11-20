Manchester United fans have had a lot to say so far this season.

After a poor start to the season which has seen the club fall into the relegation zone, standards at the club are hitting depths they haven’t in decades.

What’s more, fans are not only furious with their players’ performances but also with the state of the club’s ownership.

Ineos’ poor decorum

Since taking over football responsibilities at the club in 2024, Ineos have made many unpopular calls.

They have scrapped reduced ticketing for children in 2024 and consecutively hiked up ticket prices in spite of a cost of living crisis.

In addition, they have treated numerous fans incredibly badly amongst accusations of ticket touting.

They have also forced many long-standing season ticket holders out of their seats to make room for more corporate seating in a show of disdain for the lifeblood of the football club.

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As a result, United protested against the owners during the match against AS Roma in the Champions League and also versus Aston Villa just before the international break.

The Athletic report, “Manchester United have issued stadium bans to four supporters who threw tennis balls onto the Old Trafford pitch in a protest against the club’s ownership during November’s Champions League tie against Roma.”

In a sign of protest, fans decided to throw tennis balls onto the pitch in the 20th minute of the game, and the match had to be stopped temporarily to clear the field of play.

The outlet states that they have “been informed by sources briefed on the disciplinary proceedings, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that at least one fan has received a three-year ban, with the club’s sanctioning guidelines stating that a “level four” offence of “missile throwing” is punishable with a three-year suspension.”

The article claims, “United’s view is that they cannot be lenient about missiles being thrown onto the pitch, which has always been against ground regulations, and have to draw a strict line on the issue due to the risk of harm — if, for example, this were to escalate into other objects being thrown, or if a player were to slip or trip on an object.”

Consequently, three people were arrested by the Greater Manchester Police in connection with the events.

Man United results 2026/2027 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

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