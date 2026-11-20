The drone operator who filmed Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session as Manchester United head coach has pulled down the video and issued an apology.

Training footage row

Pochettino took charge of training as United head coach for the first time on Thursday, following his arrival from the United States the day before.

While working with the squad, the Argentine coach was captured by a drone conducting the players through their drills.

Around 12 minutes of the training session were uploaded to YouTube, prompting speculation that Pochettino’s tactics and line-up may have been leaked as a consequence before the match against Liverpool.

Mauricio pochettino’s managerial record Manager Seasons Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % Mauricio Pochettino 2008/09–2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 161 53 38 70 184 218 32.9% Mauricio Pochettino 2012/13–2013/14 Southampton FC 60 23 18 19 87 73 38.3% Mauricio Pochettino 2014/15–2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 293 160 60 73 559 322 54.6% Mauricio Pochettino 2020/21–2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 84 56 13 15 196 87 66.7% Mauricio Pochettino 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% Mauricio Pochettino 2024/25–2026/27 United States 37 24 1 12 81 51 64.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

The operator initially defended the footage, arguing that it was unrestricted airspace and anyone could fly over it. However, he has now performed a U-turn and apologised for his actions.

CC Overview, which posted the footage, has taken it down from their YouTube channel.

Apology

The drone operator also said in a statement, “I would like to speak about yesterday’s incident. A total error of judgement on my part led to me filming some of the Manchester United training session at Carrington, whilst the flight was legal in terms of drone laws, I fully accept it was unethical on my part.”

“My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time.”

“I had wrongly presumed that with it being close to the start of the session that no meaningful training sessions would have started so would have been some harmless warming up shown.”

“I also wrongly assumed that the training session would have been open to various media outlets. I would like to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match.”

“I would also like to state that Liverpool Football Club or any other football club were not involved in my decision to film at Carrington yesterday. The video has been removed from my channel.”

“I have spent the past four years building up my YouTube channel and were well regarded in the fields I film and would now like to get back to building up my damaged reputation and making well-received responsible videos. Thank you.”

Drone-gate apology #mufc https://t.co/AuIuYWkwLK — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) November 20, 2026

The video has spread widely across social media, racking up over five million views through reposts from other X accounts, and has been reuploaded numerous times on YouTube and other platforms.

Featured image by JC Ruiz via Getty Images