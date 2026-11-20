A definitive ruling has been issued on Manchester United player Patrick Dorgu’s dramatic late equaliser in the draw with Aston Villa.

Controversial

Dorgu came on from the bench to salvage a point for United earlier this month against Villa, in what proved to be Michael Carrick’s final game in charge.

United found themselves 2-0 down inside four minutes as Alysson and Morgan Rogers found the back of the net. But the Red Devils fought back to restore parity before the break. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty that was won by Matheus Cunha before Youri Tielemans opened his United goalscoring account with a fine finish.

The second half started in disastrous fashion for the Red Devils. Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty. John McGinn stepped up to take it and made no mistake from the spot.

Leon Goretzka restored Villa’s two-goal advantage with a close-range effort.

United looked dead and buried until Joshua Zirkzee scored in added time to set up a ferocious end at Old Trafford. There was a dramatic twist as Dorgu headed home to make it 4-4 and ensure the spoils were shared.

Villa felt Dorgu’s header should not have stood. Several of the players argued that Senne Lammens had impeded his counterpart Zion Suzuki.

But the referee allowed the goal to stand. VAR ratified the decision.

Manchester United v Aston Villa 2026/27 Stat Manchester United Aston Villa Possession % 56.0% 44.0% xG 3.63 2.94 Shots 26 12 Shots on target 9 6 Shots off target 10 4 Shots blocked 7 2 Shots inside box 14 10 Shots outside box 12 2 Corners 8 1 Passes 502 410 Accurate passes 438 347 Fouls 18 9 Offsides 2 0 Yellow cards 1 1 Red cards 0 0 Saves 3 5

Unai Emery expressed his displeasure in his post-match comments, though he conceded Suzuki could perhaps have been stronger there, while Villa’s director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, insisted unequivocally that it was a foul.

Premier League officials have reviewed the matter and judged that it was the correct call for the goal to stand.

Final verdict

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel said, “The panel felt that although Lammens turned away from the ball, the contact he made on Suzuki was not impactful and below the threshold for a foul, and the goal was correctly awarded.”

Their report further stated, “Another one of the Refereeing Points of Emphasis for the 2026/27 Season is that challenges on goalkeepers will be penalised where an attacking player makes a clear action with no intent to play or challenge for the ball, which results in contact that impacts the ability of the goalkeeper to play or challenge for the ball.”

“This was reflected in the panel’s justification for the decision being both correct on-field and a correct non-overturn – with it deemed that although Lammens turned away from the ball, the contact he made on Suzuki was not impactful and below the high threshold for a foul in the Premier League.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield. It will be Mauricio Pochettin’s first game in charge as head coach.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images