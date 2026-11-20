Manchester United’s hopes of landing Como midfielder Nico Paz have been dented significantly as Real Madrid step in.

Paz interest

Given his outstanding form at both club and international level, Paz is much sought after and is establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier attacking midfielders.

United got a demonstration of what he can do in October, when he put two goals past them, helping Como to a dominant 4-1 triumph at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

Paz has managed three goals and as many assists in 10 Serie A appearances so far this term. Across all competitions, he has notched six goals and eight appearances across all competitions.

His ascent within the Argentina national team setup has resulted in him being billed as the successor to Lionel Messi.

Nico Paz 2026/27 record Stat Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Como Como Como Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 824 318 1142 Starts 10 4 14 Sub appearances 0 0 0 Goals 3 3 6 Non-penalty goals 3 3 6 Assists 3 5 8 Goals + assists 6 8 14 Minutes per goal 275 106 190 Avg rating 7.51 8.37 7.75 Shots 35 13 48 Shots on target 12 6 18 Shot accuracy % 34.3% 46.2% 37.5% Conversion % 8.6% 23.1% 12.5% Passes 506 187 693 Pass accuracy % 87.0% 85.0% 86.5% Key passes 18 7 25 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Dribbles attempted 32 17 49 Dribbles completed 18 10 28 Dribble success % 56.3% 58.8% 57.1% Tackles 24 11 35 Interceptions 7 7 14 Tackles + interceptions 31 18 49 Blocks 6 2 8 Duels 107 58 165 Duels won 63 31 94 Duels won % 58.9% 53.4% 57.0% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 13 8 21 Fouls committed 13 10 23 Yellow cards 1 1 2 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Penalties conceded – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

According to reports, United are keen on signing Paz in January. But they are not alone, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be admirers. Fabrizio Romano recently lifted the lid on the link between Mauricio Pochettino and Paz, though he made clear a January switch is highly unlikely.

Now, a major update has been issued on Paz.

Now, Deportes COPE has issued a major update on Paz.

Paz latest

Real Madrid retain the option of buying back Paz from Como and, according to Deportes COPE on COPE radio, they have decided to exercise it.

Los Blancos considered signing Paz last summer, only for the player to choose Como and his own development instead; it looks to have been a masterstroke. This time, Madrid’s stance is unequivocal.

According to the news outlet [via Mundo Deportivo], Madrid are ruing not having Paz back and are intent on putting that right. Madrid’s buy-back option for 2027 is worth €80 million.

With Paz valued at €120 million, the prospect of Madrid signing him for significantly less represents a very good opportunity.

It’s said that Como have already been notified of Madrid’s decision. Any intention on United’s part to make a strong push for Paz appears already to have been rendered futile.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Madrid have a buy-back option for Paz.

✅ Madrid tried to sign Paz last summer but he opted to stay at Como for his own development.

⚠️ Information requires further corroboration.

TPP view

We believe there is a real chance Paz could indeed return to Madrid, all but ending Man United’s hopes of landing him.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images