Manchester United’s hopes of landing Como midfielder Nico Paz have been dented significantly as Real Madrid step in.
Paz interest
Given his outstanding form at both club and international level, Paz is much sought after and is establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier attacking midfielders.
United got a demonstration of what he can do in October, when he put two goals past them, helping Como to a dominant 4-1 triumph at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.
Paz has managed three goals and as many assists in 10 Serie A appearances so far this term. Across all competitions, he has notched six goals and eight appearances across all competitions.
His ascent within the Argentina national team setup has resulted in him being billed as the successor to Lionel Messi.
|Stat
|Serie A
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Season
|2026/27
|2026/27
|2026/27
|Club
|Como
|Como
|Como
|Competition
|Serie A
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Apps
|10
|4
|14
|Minutes
|824
|318
|1142
|Starts
|10
|4
|14
|Sub appearances
|0
|0
|0
|Goals
|3
|3
|6
|Non-penalty goals
|3
|3
|6
|Assists
|3
|5
|8
|Goals + assists
|6
|8
|14
|Minutes per goal
|275
|106
|190
|Avg rating
|7.51
|8.37
|7.75
|Shots
|35
|13
|48
|Shots on target
|12
|6
|18
|Shot accuracy %
|34.3%
|46.2%
|37.5%
|Conversion %
|8.6%
|23.1%
|12.5%
|Passes
|506
|187
|693
|Pass accuracy %
|87.0%
|85.0%
|86.5%
|Key passes
|18
|7
|25
|Stat
|Serie A
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Dribbles attempted
|32
|17
|49
|Dribbles completed
|18
|10
|28
|Dribble success %
|56.3%
|58.8%
|57.1%
|Tackles
|24
|11
|35
|Interceptions
|7
|7
|14
|Tackles + interceptions
|31
|18
|49
|Blocks
|6
|2
|8
|Duels
|107
|58
|165
|Duels won
|63
|31
|94
|Duels won %
|58.9%
|53.4%
|57.0%
|Dribbled past
|–
|–
|–
|Fouls won
|13
|8
|21
|Fouls committed
|13
|10
|23
|Yellow cards
|1
|1
|2
|Red cards
|0
|0
|0
|Penalties won
|–
|–
|–
|Penalties conceded
|–
|–
|–
|Penalties scored
|0
|0
|0
|Penalties missed
|0
|0
|0
According to reports, United are keen on signing Paz in January. But they are not alone, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be admirers. Fabrizio Romano recently lifted the lid on the link between Mauricio Pochettino and Paz, though he made clear a January switch is highly unlikely.
Now, a major update has been issued on Paz.
Now, Deportes COPE has issued a major update on Paz.
Paz latest
Real Madrid retain the option of buying back Paz from Como and, according to Deportes COPE on COPE radio, they have decided to exercise it.
Los Blancos considered signing Paz last summer, only for the player to choose Como and his own development instead; it looks to have been a masterstroke. This time, Madrid’s stance is unequivocal.
According to the news outlet [via Mundo Deportivo], Madrid are ruing not having Paz back and are intent on putting that right. Madrid’s buy-back option for 2027 is worth €80 million.
With Paz valued at €120 million, the prospect of Madrid signing him for significantly less represents a very good opportunity.
It’s said that Como have already been notified of Madrid’s decision. Any intention on United’s part to make a strong push for Paz appears already to have been rendered futile.
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 7/10
Why?
✅ Madrid have a buy-back option for Paz.
✅ Madrid tried to sign Paz last summer but he opted to stay at Como for his own development.
⚠️ Information requires further corroboration.
TPP view
We believe there is a real chance Paz could indeed return to Madrid, all but ending Man United’s hopes of landing him.
Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images