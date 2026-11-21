Manchester United Women defeated Everton 2-1 on Wednesday in the Players’ Cup to make it a record 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

As they chase London City Lionesses for the third and final Champions League spot, Manchester United Women’s Catalan coach Eva Olid will be desperate for a win against Birmingham City.

Olid was speaking to the press ahead of her side’s trip to England’s second city this Sunday.

Fitness updates

Commenting on the state of her side’s injury situation, she explained, “Anna Sandberg is back. She missed the last two games. Andrea (Medina) is out of the squad with a small injury, and we hope she will be back after the international break.”

In-form striker Mared Griffiths is also out for personal reasons.

Elaborating further on Medina’s injury, she explained, “she won’t be with the international squad because she needs two or three weeks of recovery for her ankle. We hope that after those two or three weeks, she can be back with the squad.”

Unbeaten run

Despite the Women’s team being on a record-breaking run, the Catalan coach explained that her side remained level-headed.

She added, “we continue to be demanding and focus on the things we can improve. Not everything is perfect, so we need to keep learning and getting better. Hopefully, we can deliver a good 90-minute performance on Sunday.”

Birmingham threat

Commenting on Sunday’s opponents, Olid said, “they have played good football in moments. They have good tactics and patterns, and they are dangerous on the counter-attack. They also have individual quality and can hurt any team in the league. They have individual talent, particularly on the left, but they also work very hard as a team. It’s going to be a competitive match.”

She also doesn’t believe that her side are necessarily favourites, claiming, “I don’t like being favourites because anything can happen in football. I think we play better when we are underdogs than when we are favourites. I prefer to say it’s a 50-50 match because anything can happen.”

Youth

One of Olid’s biggest philosophies is her trust in young players, and she explained that the Players’ Cup has been great this season for showcasing the young players’ talent.

She explained, “as I say, I’m very open to that. Just because they are young doesn’t mean they won’t play in the league. If they show what they can do and take their chances, they have possibilities to play in the league. They are improving more and more, and you will see some of them in the league as well.”

Maya Le Tissier praise

Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier scored a goal on her 150th appearance against Crystal Palace last weekend, and Olid was full of praise for the captain.

She added, “I can only say good things about her. She’s incredible to coach because she’s so demanding. She never wants to stop learning, she asks questions, and she always gives everything. She’s a leader, and she’s very honest when she sees something isn’t working. From there, we communicate and try to improve together.”

Man United Women results 2026/2027 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images