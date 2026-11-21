Manchester United take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening. The great rivals have played each other 246 times in their history.

United have been on the winning side 93 times and lost 82.

There have been 71 draws as well in a highly competitive fixture over the years.

Here are three stories to get the blood flowing.

Mauricio Pochettino’s bow

The last couple of weeks have been dominated by reports that Mauricio Pochettino is the new manager of Manchester United.

He arrived at Carrington on Wednesday after flying directly from the United States to start work and took training on Thursday.

As an opening game, they don’t come much bigger than a trip to Anfield in the eyes of a United supporter.

The fans have suffered a lot this season and will be hoping the Argentinian can provide a team that they will be proud to follow in the future.

Curse finally broken

A late Harry Maguire header gave United a 2-1 victory at Anfield last season.

It was the Red Devils’ first victory at Liverpool’s stadium since January 2016 when Wayne Rooney netted the winner.

To highlight the extent of United’s woes, they have only won one of the last 10 matches.

There have been five draws in that time though and four losses.

Nonetheless, no United fan will need reminding that two of those defeats were by 7-0 and 4-0 scorelines.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford impressed in the first couple of games of the season but has had a return to Manchester to forget.

He has not scored a goal since returning from Barcelona on loan and has missed a lot of football owing to injury.

Nonetheless, he should be fit again to be in the squad this weekend and no player in the current team has scored more goals against Liverpool.

He has a total of seven goals against the old rival and how he would love to bag another one at Anfield this Sunday.

Man United Premier League results at Anfield vs Liverpool Date Score Result 06/03/1993 2-1 W 04/01/1994 3-3 D 19/03/1995 0-2 L 17/12/1995 0-2 L 19/04/1997 3-1 W 06/12/1997 3-1 W 05/05/1999 2-2 D 11/09/1999 3-2 W 31/03/2001 0-2 L 04/11/2001 1-3 L 01/12/2002 2-1 W 09/11/2003 2-1 W 15/01/2005 1-0 W 18/09/2005 0-0 D 03/03/2007 1-0 W Page 1 of 3 123 Date Score Result 16/12/2007 1-0 W 13/09/2008 1-2 L 25/10/2009 0-2 L 06/03/2011 1-3 L 15/10/2011 1-1 D 23/09/2012 2-1 W 01/09/2013 0-1 L 22/03/2015 2-1 W 17/01/2016 1-0 W 17/10/2016 0-0 D 14/10/2017 0-0 D 16/12/2018 1-3 L 19/01/2020 0-2 L 17/01/2021 0-0 D 19/04/2022 0-4 L Page 2 of 3 123 Date Score Result 05/03/2023 0-7 L 17/12/2023 0-0 D 05/01/2025 2-2 D 19/10/2025 2-1 W Page 3 of 3 123 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images