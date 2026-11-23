Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday.

The senior side had a Sunday to forget as they were demolished 4-0 at Anfield and remain in 19th place in the Premier League table.

André Onana

Cameroonian Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has been enjoying a fine season in Turkey for Trabzonspor.

Onana’s good run of form continued as he kept another clean sheet in his side’s 1-0 win over Eyüpspor.

The Manchester United goalkeeper made one stop from a shot inside the area.

He was also excellent on the ball, completing 93% of his passes.

Onana also made an impressive 83% of his long-ball attempts.

He also made a clearance but he was not required to win a duel or make a run-out in a quiet afternoon for his side.

Trabzonspor have now won nine of 12 matches and find themselves in second place, just three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Chido Obi

While Onana is loving life in Turkey, Chido Obi, a Manchester United striker, is struggling much more in the Netherlands.

There have been reports that United may recall the Danish striker in January owing to how poorly his loan is going for Willem II.

Obi is yet to score a goal for the club fighting relegation and is clearly not trusted by the manager as he has only been given minutes here and there this season.

He played the final 14 minutes in Willem II’s 1-2 away loss to FC Twente.

The young striker did not have any shots on goal nor did he manage to make a pass in the time he was on the field.

He did make one clearance but lost his only aerial duel in another tough game.

Chido Obi Season stats – 2026/27 Stat Chido Obi Club Willem II Tilburg Season 2026/27 Apps 7 Minutes 86 Clean sheets 0 Clean sheet % 0.00 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goals per game 0.00 Assists per game 0.00 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images