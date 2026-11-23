

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival has not helped Manchester United as they got thrashed 4-0 by fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The new boss’ call to start Matthijs de Ligt proved to be a major blunder as the Dutchman struggled on his first Premier League start of 2026.

Leny Yoro’s dubious straight red card changed the game completely, and the Red Devils were mostly forced to chase shadows on a difficult night at Anfield.

Only a few players could come away with a semblance of respect, and Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee were a couple of them.

Joshua Zirkzee has impressed during his cameos

The Netherlands international came on as a second-half substitute and completed three dribbles while attempting two shots (stats via sofascore).

Michael Carrick did not trust the former Bologna ace too much, despite Benjamin Sesko’s absence, but the 25-year-old has two goals in his last 106 minutes of game time across five cameo appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee 26/27 Stat Joshua Zirkzee Apps 11 Minutes 237 Goals 2 Starts 0 Sub appearances 11

One of those strikes came against Como in the Champions League, and the Italian side were clearly impressed with what they saw.

Joshua Zirkzee has previously excelled for Bologna in Serie A, so he knows the league well. Como are in need of attacking reinforcements in January.

Como join the race for Joshua Zirkzee

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Cesc Fàbregas is looking for a replacement for the injured Moise Kean, and the United No. 11 qualifies.

“With Kean’s injury keeping him sidelined for a long time, Como is starting to evaluate the winter transfer window, particularly in terms of attack. Among the various options, Joshua Zirkzee could also be considered.”

They are not the only Serie A side in the fray, with long-term admirers Napoli also in the hunt. Formal negotiations have not started yet, and a final call is in Pochettino’s hands.

“That’s not all, because Napoli are also interested in the Dutchman, a profile they’d like to attract should Lorenzo Lucca leave in January.

Pochettino will have the final say

“Another variable to consider is Mauricio Pochettino, who has just arrived at Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether the manager will let the striker leave, and if so, under what conditions.”

Apart from a leaky backline, the forward line is also in need of reinforcements in Benjamin Sesko’s absence. Zirkzee’s potential sale could open the pathway to a new arrival.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images