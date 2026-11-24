

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their Premier League hammering against Liverpool when they take on Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils came up with a stunning comeback against AS Roma in the previous round, which means United are 17th in the table heading into the game in Lisbon.

Only the top eight qualify directly, which means United need a win in Portugal. However, injuries and suspensions have meant Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been forced to pick a weakened travelling squad.

Manchester United, Champions League 2026/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W

Matheus Cunha is suspended after he picked up two yellow cards against Roma, while Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, and Benjamin Šeško remain sidelined.

Shaw, Darlow back

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee is joined by Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Shea Lacey.

In midfield, all the regulars, including Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, get the nod along with summer recruits Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Jim Thwaites and Tyler Fletcher were called up to train on the eve of the game, but they did not make the final travelling squad, along with Jaydan Kamason at the back.

In defence, Luke Shaw is the only addition to the list, while Harry Amass also gets picked. In goal, Karl Darlow is also back after missing the defeat at Liverpool due to injury.

Tough call on Pochettino’s hands

The new head coach has a tough call on his hands when it comes to picking a left winger for the game at the Estádio José Alvalade.

He does not have a specialist in that position, and could be forced to play Patrick Dorgu there given that Shaw has recovered from his injury.

Sporting have won three out of their four games in Europe and they will be a tough nut to crack at their home ground.

The Old Trafford side desperately need a morale-boosting win as they seek to turn their fortunes around.

TRAVELLING SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans.

Forwards: Amad, Shea Lacey, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images