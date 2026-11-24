

On Wednesday night, Manchester United travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Last time out in the Champions League, the Red Devils came back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2. This time around, they will hope to stick to their own game and see it out without any drama.

Bruno Fernandes’ champions league stats Stat UEFA Champions League Competition UEFA Champions League Apps 4 Minutes 325 Starts 4 Sub appearances 0 Goals 2 Non-penalty goals 1 Assists 0 Goals + assists 2 Updated 24 Nov 2026

For fans, more training sessions under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino should bring better team play, so we should get a glimpse of the Argentine’s long-term plan for this team.

While we wait to see which United side we will see tomorrow, Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araújo has already sounded the alarm to his teammates about the Red Devils’ biggest threat.

Bruno Fernandes has Sporting CP worried

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, the left-back identified silencing Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes tomorrow night as one of their biggest tasks if they are to get anything from this match.

As per Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan, the defender said at the pre-match press conference:

“Manchester United have excellent players – the most important one, the one we have to be most careful is Bruno Fernandes given the quality he has shown.

“I hope tomorrow we be able to mark him well and won’t have a great game.”

Fernandes is the one who makes United’s attack click. He is the one who fashions chance after chance for this United team.

Indeed, if he does not have a great game, United struggle. If he has a good game, opponents suffer.

Chance for others to step up

However, now that it is obvious that Sporting may want to nullify him on his homecoming, United can use that to their advantage.

Creative minds like Youri Tielemans and Amad could step up and become the chance creators while the Portuguese side focus on Fernandes. Before they realise it, United’s game plan will already have hit them hard.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

