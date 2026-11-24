Sporting CP boss Paul Fonseca has put his players on red alert, warning them about Manchester United’s unpredictability.

Crucial clash

United are in desperate need of a victory as their disastrous run in the Premier League continues. Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as head coach ended in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The result left United in 19th place in the table and just one point above rock bottom. The Red Devils have now gone nine games without a victory in the Premier League for the first time in their history.

In his remarks to reporters following the final whistle, Pochettino acknowledged the monumental task before him, stopping just short of attributing blame to his players.

The Argentine coach will be eager to register his first victory as he seeks to restore confidence to the camp and get United back on track. A win against Sporting could very well do the trick.

Although Sporting will without doubt be viewed as favourites by some, Fonseca has cautioned his players against underestimating United, citing the quality of the squad despite the club’s present predicament.

Fonseca fires warning

Fonseca said at a press conference on Tuesday, “It is hard to get the measure of this Manchester side. They changed coach and with the sending-off after eight minutes in (against Liverpool), it became impossible to carry out any kind of analysis.”

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Sporting CP Player United United apps United goals Sporting CP Sporting CP apps Sporting CP goals Source Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 346 145 2002–2003 30 5 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Bruno Fernandes 2020– 345 116 2017–2020 135 63 United: API-Football · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Peter Schmeichel 1991–1999 345 1 1999–2001 69 0 United: Transfermarkt · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Nani 2007–2015 230 41 2005–2007, 2014–2015, 2018–2019 (loan) 136 32 United: Transfermarkt · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Marcos Rojo 2014–2020 124 2 2012–2014 59 7 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 83 4 1998–1999 (loan) 6 1 United: Transfermarkt · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Manuel Ugarte 2024–2026 72 2 2021–2023 85 1 United: API-Football · Sporting CP: Transfermarkt Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt

“It is hard to predict, but this will be a very strong Manchester team, featuring very strong players. We expect a motivated opponent under a new manager.”

He added, “Obviously, United are a team packed with top-class talent, and Bruno (Fernandes) stands out, but we don’t prepare for a match based on a single player.”

“We prepare based on the team as a whole and we have tried to prepare for various scenarios.”

Fonseca recently assumed charge of Sporting following the dismissal of Rui Borges. He left his role at Lyon to take over the reins at the Portuguese outfit.

The 53-year-old has won both domestic matches he has overseen, prevailing over Moreirense in league competition and União da Serra in the Taça de Portugal.

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