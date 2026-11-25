Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting at the Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday, 25 November, in the Champions League. A Bruno Fernandes brace was cancelled out by two goals from Luis Suárez in an entertaining game that earned Mauricio Pochettino his first points since taking charge at Old Trafford.

The Argentine made four changes to the team that was thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last weekend in the Premier League. Matheus Cunha missed the game due to suspension, while Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu all dropped to the bench.

Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui came into the team, starting at the back alongside Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martínez. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans retained their place in the starting XI, continuing their partnership in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes continued in the No. 10 position, with Bryan Mbeumo moving to the left forward role and Amad operating on the right. Joshua Zirkzee started for the first time this season, operating in the No. 9 role.

United secure hard-fought draw

United had a bright start, but Sporting gradually got a grip on the game. Martínez conceded a penalty, which was saved by Senne Lammens in the 30th minute.

However, the Belgian conceded a penalty moments later, which was successfully converted by Luis Suárez in the 33rd minute. The visitors pushed for an equaliser late in the second half, but went into the break trailing 1-0.

Martínez made amends early in the second half, winning a penalty which Fernandes converted in the 48th minute. The United skipper then scored a second two minutes later, giving his team the lead.

Sporting pushed for an equaliser and finally found one through Suárez in the 80th minute following a Lammens error. United did have the ball in the back of the net late in the game but it was ruled out by VAR. The game ended 2-2, despite the best efforts of Fernandes, who sizzled on his return to his former hunting ground.

Bruno Fernandes Stats 2026/27 Season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 900 415 17 1332 Starts 10 5 0 15 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 4 4 0 8 Non-penalty goals 2 2 0 4 Assists 2 0 0 2 Goals + assists 6 4 0 10 Minutes per goal 225 104 – 167 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions xG (PL) 4.35 – – 4.35 xA (PL) 2.33 – – 2.33 xG + xA (PL) 6.68 – – 6.68 Avg rating 7.13 7.13 6.30 7.08 Shots 25 13 1 39 Shots on target 10 6 0 16 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 46.2% 0.0% 41.0% Conversion % 16.0% 30.8% 0.0% 20.5% Passes 566 226 18 810 Accurate passes 456 191 17 664 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 80.6% 84.5% 94.4% 82.0% Key passes 28 12 2 42 Dribbles attempted 9 2 0 11 Dribbles completed 4 1 0 5 Dribble success % 44.4% 50.0% – 45.5% Tackles 10 5 0 15 Interceptions 3 2 0 5 Tackles + interceptions 13 7 0 20 Blocks 7 0 0 7 Duels 60 25 0 85 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won 24 12 0 36 Duels won % 40.0% 48.0% – 42.4% Dribbled past 6 0 0 6 Fouls won 9 5 0 14 Fouls committed 11 2 0 13 Offsides 1 0 0 1 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 2 2 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Fernandes decisive on Sporting return

Fernandes played the entire 90 minutes on his return to the Estádio José Alvalade, before being replaced in the second half injury time, managing 56 touches of the ball. The Portuguese maestro attempted 44 passes with an 84% accuracy rate.

The 32-year-old attempted four crosses and one long ball, but none of them found a teammate. Surprisingly, Fernandes did not register a single key pass in the game.

The Portuguese attempted two tackles and was dribbled past once in the game. Fernandes won three of his six duels but lost the ball 14 times. However, it was in the final third where Fernandes crucially made his presence felt.

The United skipper registered two shots on target, both of which ended up in the back of the net. He also registered another shot off target, a free-kick that narrowly missed the far post.

All stats from Sofascore.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images