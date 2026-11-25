

Given Manchester United have conceded 34 goals in all competitions this season, which is the most among clubs in the top five European leagues, it makes sense for INEOS to strengthen at the back in January.

However, new head coach Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly be handed a war chest of less than £50 million to bring the club out of the relegation zone.

That is certainly not enough, with the Red Devils needing a centre-back, left-back and a new striker. INEOS reportedly prefer to bring in a striker once the transfer window opens.

That would leave very little wiggle room for a new left-back, which is why the 20-time English league champions could try and sign either a versatile defender capable of playing at the heart of the backline or out wide or a specialist in one key position.

United’s identify Adrien Truffert as dream January target

While the team from Old Trafford have been impressed with Calvin Bassey (who can play in both positions), Fulham will not make it easy.

Alejandro Balde is the specialist left-back on United’s radar, but Barcelona are yet to take a final call on the Spaniard.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport that Adrien Truffert is seen as the dream option in January. INEOS love a Premier League-proven name and the Bournemouth ace certainly fits the bill.

With United set to be priced out of a move for Lewis Hall, the Frenchman could be the best backup option, but the Cherries will not want to lose him mid-season.

INEOS will need to be smart

“They will be looking at a striker and then either some form of hybrid defender who can play full-back and centre-back or a full-back and a centre-back.

“Direction of travel at the moment seems to be Calvin Bassey if they can get him, but that’s not going to be easy with Fulham hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

“There is some appreciation of Nathan Collins, Balde could be available in the winter market. One dream target is Truffert, but Bournemouth are not going to want to let many of their stars go.”

Adrien Truffert has two assists this season, including one against United at Old Trafford. Last season, he registered one goal and five assists, which was more than United’s full-backs managed combined.

A. Truffert: Bournemouth · 2025/26 Stat Premier League FA Cup Apps 38 1 Minutes 3380 37 Starts 38 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 5 0 Key passes 32 1 Dribble success % 45.2% 100.0% Tackles 103 – Interceptions 48 – Blocks 10 – Duels 399 5 Duels won 212 3 Duels won % 53.1% 60.0% Dribbled past – – Fouls won 32 1 Fouls committed 39 – Yellow cards 5 0 Red cards 0 0

At 25, he is entering the prime of his career. But Bournemouth have him tied down until 2030 and are expected to demand a high fee to let him go.

Feature image Warren Little via Getty Images