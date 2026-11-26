

Manchester United’s on-field struggles aside, INEOS are also concerned with the contract situations of several key stars. None more so than Manchester United club captain Bruno Fernandes, who once again dragged the Red Devils back into the contest against Sporting CP on Wednesday.

The Portuguese superstar has not had the impact fans have come to associate with him, yet the club captain remains the top scorer this season.

However, with the 20-time English league champions languishing second-from-bottom in the Premier League table, the 32-year-old could be finally fed up with the situation.

INEOS’ lack of help in the transfer market and the loss of another manager, Michael Carrick, have sowed the seeds of doubt in the Portugal international.

Nico Paz on United’s radar

As a result, he has ended up rejecting both of United’s contract extension offers, and there is a chance he leaves as early as January.

Naturally, the Old Trafford side are keeping their eyes on long-term successors, and Nico Paz of Como has caught their fancy, and for good reason.

The Argentine has six goals and eight assists already this season, including a brace against United in the Champions League.

N. Paz 26/27 stats Stat Serie A, UEFA Champions League Apps 16 Minutes 1265 Goals 6 Assists 8

However, Real Madrid held all the aces as they had a buyback clause inserted into his deal with Como. Spanish outlet AS have some good news for United fans.

Real Madrid’s stance will be music to United’s ears

Los Blancos are not sure about bringing back the Argentina international as he will demand regular minutes, something Jose Mourinho cannot guarantee considering the riches at his disposal.

Also, the 22-year-old will cost €80 million to bring back to the Bernabéu, and such an outlay on the attack is not planned for next summer.

“Inside Valdebebas, however, nothing has changed regarding the club’s assessment of the Tenerife-born playmaker. In fact, doubts remain about a possible return.”

“Real Madrid know firsthand that Paz wants regular minutes and a prominent role, and right now any move back to the Spanish capital would mean competing primarily with players such as Bellingham and Arda Güler, while Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo Goes also wait for their opportunities.”

January approach unlikely

“Any return would also involve a significant financial commitment. A deal could cost as much as €80 million ($88 million), dwarfing the €60 million ($66 million) Como paid to acquire Paz’s registration rights.”

Whether United jump for Nico Paz remains to be seen, but he would certainly add a different dimension to United’s attack.

A January approach, as previously reported, is certainly off the cards due to INEOS’ meagre transfer budget for the winter window.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images