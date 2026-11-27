Former Manchester United player Darron Gibson has opened up on his terrible battle with drug addiction.

Man United career

Gibson came through the Man United academy and made his first-team debut during the 2005-2006 season.

It wouldn’t be until the 2008-2009 season that he really started to feature regularly in the senior team.

He played a total of 60 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Gibson would leave United in 2012 and spent six seasons at Everton before finishing his career at Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Salford City.

The midfielder represented the Republic of Ireland 27 times, scoring one goal in total.

Drug addiction

The latter years of Gibson’s time at Everton were blighted by his sleeping pill addiction and he opened up on the topic to RTÉ Sport.

Speaking on a podcast run by the Irish television station, Gibson told a story of how, after recovering from a knee injury in 2013, he became addicted to the drugs.

He even claimed that he would take up to 14 a night.

Gibson revealed just how close he was to death when his wife found him one day.

His wife, who was also on the podcast, explained, “when the ambulance staff came in, he had blue lips, I thought he had gone. I was being treated for shock. I just thought: ‘At least he’s not struggling anymore.’ Next minute (sharp intake of breath), he’s back.”

Gibson added, “ultimately, if that hadn’t have happened, I wouldn’t be here now. Probably. No, not easy. If that hadn’t of happened, I wouldn’t be here now. It was a difficult time. I went to hospital and done all the tests and everything came back clear. I woke up, and the two paramedics were standing there, and I was like ‘Why are you here?’ and walked past them into the kitchen and got a drink, came back in and sat down. I’d no idea what happened.”

Reflecting on that dark time in his life, he stated, “looking back, who takes five sleeping tablets at 10 in the morning and doesn’t go to sleep? It’s ridiculous. But it’s where I was. It’s what I was doing.”

Gibson also opened up on his then-club Everton’s treatment of the situation and he explained, “I think Everton thought they were looking after me by not punishing me, which I really appreciated at the time. And I don’t blame them for any of this, but I think if they’d punished me, maybe I would have changed. But I didn’t and kept going.”

Darron Gibson Career stats Club Season Apps Minutes Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Salford City 2020/21 7 446 0 0 0 0 Salford City 2019/20 4 315 0 2 2 0 Wigan Athletic 2018/19 18 1020 0 0 1 1 Sunderland AFC 2017/18 18 1285 0 0 1 0 Sunderland AFC 2016/17 12 641 0 0 4 0 Everton FC 2016/17 1 24 0 0 0 0 Everton FC U21 2016/17 1 120 0 0 0 0 Everton FC 2015/16 11 554 0 1 3 0 Everton FC U21 2015/16 1 75 0 0 0 0 Everton FC 2014/15 14 712 0 1 0 0 Everton FC 2013/14 2 97 0 0 1 0 Everton FC 2012/13 26 2010 1 3 5 1 Everton FC U21 2012/13 1 63 0 0 0 0 Everton FC 2011/12 15 1282 1 1 5 0 Manchester United 2011/12 2 180 0 1 1 0 Page 1 of 2 12 Club Season Apps Minutes Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Manchester United U21 2011/12 3 225 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 2010/11 20 1322 2 4 5 0 Manchester United 2009/10 23 1125 5 2 4 0 Manchester United U21 2009/10 1 57 0 0 1 0 Manchester United 2008/09 14 907 3 1 1 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2007/08 24 1410 1 0 5 0 Manchester United 2007/08 0 0 0 0 0 0 Royal Antwerp FC 2006/07 33 2751 1 0 9 0 Manchester United 2005/06 1 15 0 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image by Nathan Stirk via Getty Images