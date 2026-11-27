It is clear as daylight that Manchester United are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements. The Red Devils conceded 58 goals in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, prompting INEOS to invest heavily in the backline.

In came Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Leny Yoro in the summer of 2024, while Ayden Heaven joined the squad six months later. The English giants ended the season in 15th place, conceding 54 times in the league.

Senne Lammens was signed to upgrade the goalkeeping department last summer. United went on to secure third place in the league, thanks to a resurgent run under Michael Carrick, but conceded 50 times in the league.

This season, the Red Devils have already let in 23 goals in 11 Premier League games, managing just one win, and now sit 19th in the table. Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Carrick in the dugout as the English giants look to immediately climb up the table.

However, the backline remains a concern for the Argentine as well, given that the team has conceded six goals in the two games since his arrival.

United need a new defender in January

United already have three senior centre-backs in their squad – Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and De Ligt – but none of them inspire much confidence. Maguire and Martinez are out of contract next summer, while De Ligt has struggled with fitness issues.

Heaven, meanwhile, had a positive start to his Old Trafford spell, but has looked off colour this season. Yoro has shown promise but has lacked consistency and perhaps could do better with an experienced head alongside him.

This is where targeting a Premier League-proven central defender in January makes sense. United were linked with Micky van de Ven in recent times but a previous report suggests that the Dutchman has no desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January. However, that has not deterred the Red Devils, as the latest update outlines.

Harry Maguire v Micky van de Ven: 2026/27 Stats Stat H. Maguire M. van de Ven Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Tottenham Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 15 10 Minutes 1201 762 Starts 13 8 Sub appearances 2 2 Goals 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire M. van de Ven Goals + assists 0 0 Minutes per goal – – Avg rating 6.62 6.18 Shots 9 3 Shots on target 2 0 Shot accuracy % 22.2% 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% Passes 783 677 Pass accuracy % 88.1% 94.8% Key passes 5 3 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire M. van de Ven Dribbles attempted 4 4 Dribbles completed 3 1 Dribble success % 75.0% 25.0% Tackles 15 8 Interceptions 23 3 Tackles + interceptions 38 11 Blocks 3 3 Duels 105 68 Duels won 73 41 Duels won % 69.5% 60.3% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat H. Maguire M. van de Ven Dribbled past – – Fouls won 14 13 Fouls committed 10 6 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United retain Van de Ven interest

According to journalist Dean Jones, Van de Ven remains on United’s wish list ahead of the January transfer window. In his column for Flashscore, Jones wrote: “(Nathan) Collins is not the only name under consideration. United retain a long-standing interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, as well as Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.”

“United have doubts about the longer-term futures of several existing defensive options, particularly Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. It is not expected that all three will leave, but there is a possibility that one could depart in January and another during the summer as the club looks to reshape their options.”

“Defence was an area United had already intended to address in the summer, but the possibility of bringing plans forward has not been ruled out. If the right opportunities emerge, they would be prepared to consider strengthening earlier than originally intended.”

The report, however, confirms that Pochettino “will have an important say in how the recruitment process develops, with the club keen to ensure any additions fit his requirements.”

Van de Ven’s recovery pace, strength in tackles and Premier League experience make him a lucrative target for the Red Devils. However, prising the Dutchman away in mid-season may be next to impossible, given that the player signed a new deal in the summer that keeps him in north London until 2031.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Van de Ven matches the profile wanted by United

⚠️ The Dutchman is under a long-term contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

TPP view

We believe that while Van de Ven is likely to be on United’s wish list at the moment, convincing Tottenham to let him go could be very tough.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images