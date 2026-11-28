Manchester United conceded four goals against Brentford at Old Trafford, suffering another embarrassing defeat.

Ten goals in the first three matches underline the dire state of the backline Mauricio Pochettino has inherited at United. However, the fact his side have failed to score in either of his opening two league matches would also worry the Argentinian mastermind.

As such, United are expected to look for a striker in January, with Joshua Zirkzee proving to be a dud figure up front yet again.

Manchester United eyeing Victor Osimhen

According to Africa Foot, Manchester United have renewed their interest in Victor Osimhen.

The former Napoli talisman has become a fan favourite in Istanbul, helping Galatasaray win back-to-back Süper Lig titles.

The 27-year-old has made another strong start to the season, having recorded nine goals and three assists in eight appearances in the league so far. He also has a Champions League goal to his name this term.

However, it is understood that Osimhen is not expected to leave in January. The Nigeria international is thought to be happy in Istanbul and is currently not considering a departure mid-season.

Furthermore, Galatasaray have reportedly no interest in parting ways with their superstar, making any pursuit extremely difficult.

Victor Osimhen, 2026/27 Galatasaray · 2026/27 Player Season Club Competition Goals Assists V. Osimhen 2026/27 Galatasaray Süper Lig 9 3 V. Osimhen 2026/27 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 1 0

Manchester United need someone like Victor Osimhen

United have been following Osimhen since his time in France with Lille, and they may have to wait a while to get their hands on the prolific Nigerian striker.

However, the Red Devils, who currently find themselves in the relegation zone, cannot afford to waste another transfer window.

INEOS must do everything in their power to bring in an experienced and reliable goalscorer, akin to Osimhen, as soon as possible.

Over the past few weeks, United have been linked with former Brentford number nine Ivan Toney, who is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images