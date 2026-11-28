

Manchester United U18s took on Leeds United U18s away at Thorp Arch on Saturday morning.

Darren Fletcher started Karim Cassim after the 17-year-old trained with the first team during the week, and Yuel Helafu who was rewarded with a new contract yesterday.

There were familiar faces in the opposition side in Alfie Walker and Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher, who both made the switch from Manchester United earlier in the year.

First half

Torrential downpours meant the conditions weren’t the most conducive to playing technical football, and both sides took time to find their footing in the match, with little in the way of chance creation through the first half.

United’s first opening came down the left wing when Jay McEvoy played a delicate lofted pass to Sam O’Brien in the left channel, but the England youth international was unable to pick out a teammate in the area.

Approaching the half-hour mark, it took a wonder goal from Joe Bhaskaran to open the scoring. The Leeds captain picked up the ball after some pinball action in midfield and smashed a rocket into the top-right corner from over 25 yards out.

Noah Ajayi had a chance from a wide angle after cutting inside, but his effort whipped past the far post and wide to leave United trailing at the break.

Second half

Early in the second half, the ball broke from the Leeds area for Cassim to run onto and side-footed narrowly wide of the right post.

The poor refereeing decisions which have plagued the first team recently extended to the U18s when Jacob Watson conceded a penalty despite making a clean connection with the ball with his sliding tackle.

Logan White scored from the spot, his 14th in the league this season, to extend the home side’s lead to 2-0.

Jay McEvoy’s low corner delivery bounced through the area before falling to Kai Rooney, but the forward scooped the ball over the bar as he quickly snatched at it.

Substitutes Jaume Camacho and Edson Dejonge-Seiros combined after entering the fray to create two openings in quick succession, but the latter couldn’t find the target.

Yuel Helafu pulled one back in the 82nd minute after some nice work down the right wing with Dejonge-Seiros to escape into the area and fire past the keeper inside the near post.

But Leeds restored their two-goal lead just a minute later. A clear foul on Noah Ajayi in midfield wasn’t called, and former Red Devil Ibrovic-Fletcher capitalised with a nice finish from 20 yards out to seal the three points.

United remain in second place in the table but fall further behind rivals Manchester City. The youngsters now turn their attention to the FA Youth Cup, where they will take on Burnley on Thursday.

Match facts

United: Hardy, Helafu, McCormack (J. Watson 46), Laurie, O’Brien, McEvoy, Eze (Carrick 74), Ziro (Dejonge-Seiros 66), Cassim (Camacho 66), Ajayi, Rooney (Adjei 74)

Unused subs: Ford

Goals: Helafu 82

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images