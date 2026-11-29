Manchester United’s season is going from bad to worse, and reinforcements in the winter transfer window now look imperative to save the club from relegation. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League table last season, securing qualification to the Champions League after an absence of two years.

However, INEOS failed to use the summer transfer window as an opportunity to improve the squad, focusing only on midfield. The English giants signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, but only the Belgian has been a first-team regular so far.

United have subsequently dropped to 19th in the Premier League table after 12 games, with just one win, having conceded 27 goals. There are problems in the defence and attack, especially on the left wing, where Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries and Patrick Dorgu has been a disappointment.

The Red Devils had the opportunity to reinforce the left-back position in the summer, and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde was among the candidates reportedly on their wish list. While a move failed to materialise, the English giants remain hot on the heels of the 22-year-old ahead of the winter transfer window.

United eyeing January Balde move

Balde has struggled for game time under Hansi Flick this season, registering just six appearances across competitions, all but one of which were from the bench. With the Spaniard‘s situation unlikely to change, an exit could be on the cards at the turn of the year.

Balde is exactly the kind of young and energetic presence United require on the left flank, and the player could even rekindle his partnership with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Shaw’s contract due to expire at the end of this season, so the Spaniard could be the ideal long-term replacement for the 31-year-old. Balde’s arrival could also help the Red Devils rectify their mistake from the summer, while he could also suit Mauricio Pochettino’s high-intensity tactics.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Liverpool are also in the race for the Spaniard and have already held talks over a move in January. A fresh update has now outlined the player’s stance regarding a move to Anfield, which will not be good news for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Alejandro Balde v Luke Shaw: 2026/27 Stats Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Barcelona Manchester United Competition All competitions Premier League Apps 6 5 Minutes 188 425 Starts 1 5 Sub appearances 5 0 Goals 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 Assists 1 1 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Goals + assists 1 1 Minutes per goal – – Avg rating 5.21 6.62 Shots 2 1 Shots on target 1 – Shot accuracy % 50.0% – Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% Passes 109 241 Pass accuracy % 91.0% 83.0% Key passes 3 5 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Dribbles attempted 7 3 Dribbles completed 4 1 Dribble success % 57.1% 33.3% Tackles 6 9 Interceptions 3 11 Tackles + interceptions 9 20 Blocks 1 3 Duels 20 31 Duels won 13 18 Duels won % 65.0% 58.1% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Alejandro Balde L. Shaw Dribbled past – – Fouls won 3 1 Fouls committed 2 3 Yellow cards 1 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 – Penalties conceded 0 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Balde willing to join Liverpool

According to SPORT, Balde is attracted by the chance to join Liverpool in January. The report states: “The prospect of joining one of the Premier League’s top clubs is an attractive one for a player who, given his age and ability, still has significant room for improvement.”

The report states that a move could be similar to the one for Ronald Araujo, who joined in the summer, adding: “The arrangement under consideration is similar to that for Araujo: a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy, which would allow Liverpool to sign the player on a permanent basis next summer.”

The report also suggests that should everything progress as expected, the Merseyside club could even make an offer for Balde “in the coming weeks, even before the winter transfer window officially opens on 1 January.”

United, as such, could be running out of time to make a move for one of their priority January targets.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Liverpool have been linked with a move for Balde in previous reports.

⚠️ This could be an attempt to ignite a bidding war for the Spaniard in January.

TPP view

We believe that United will face competition for Balde, but they could also pursue Premier League-proven candidates as an alternative to the Spaniard.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images