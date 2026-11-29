Amad Diallo is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United, with the winger enduring yet another difficult season.

According to Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside), Amad is attracting interest from several European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

It is understood four clubs are monitoring the Ivory Coast international’s situation amid question marks over his long-term role under Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United’s Amad wanted by Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino handed Amad starts in each of his last two games against Sporting CP and Brentford.

Against Brentford, Amad was hooked off at the break after an abysmal showing in the first half at home. Regardless, his enormous potential has kept him on the radar of Europe’s top clubs, and it is understood that he could become the subject of a significant transfer battle.

The Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside) claim Aston Villa remain interested in signing Amad after making an approach towards the end of the summer transfer window.

It is believed that competition from Bryan Mbeumo and the emergence of Shea Lacey have put Amad in an uncertain situation, despite United’s reluctance to sanction his sale last summer.

Furthermore, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid and Napoli are also reportedly monitoring the 24-year-old ahead of January.

Dortmund famously signed highly-rated winger Adnan Januzaj on loan from United in 2015. Meanwhile, the Red Devils spent a massive fee to acquire the services of Jadon Sancho from the Bundesliga giants. Both transfers proved to be disastrous.

Manchester United should offload Amad

The report claims United could demand between €55 million (£46m) and €60m (£50m) for Amad’s services, with the Ivorian tied to the club until 2030.

It is suggested United remain reluctant to lose a “valuable attacking option” mid-season.

However, given how Amad has performed over the last two seasons, it may be a good time to reconsider his role at United and capitalise on his reputation while there is an opportunity.

Amad Diallo, 2026/27 Stat Amad Apps 10 Goals 0 Assists 2

The fan favourite attacker did not score a single goal during the whole of Michael Carrick’s tenure and is yet to get on the scoresheet this term. This is a horrendous return for a player who has been handed regular minutes at a club like United.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images