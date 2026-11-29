

Apart from Manchester United’s on-field struggles, INEOS are also worried about what the future holds for skipper Bruno Fernandes.

His current deal ends next summer, and to stop him from leaving on a free, the co-owners have offered two long-term contract proposals to the Portuguese superstar.

He has rejected both and talks have stopped for now as Mauricio Pochettino looks to guide the team back out of the relegation zone.

With multiple European clubs eyeing his services, the Red Devils are keen not to lose him on a free. This is why they have chosen to trigger the one-year extension option in his current deal.

Bruno Fernandes looking to leave next summer

Initially, the 20-time English league champions were confident that an amicable solution would present itself, but talkSPORT have a different story to tell.

They have reported that the 32-year-old is actively looking to leave next summer even if contract negotiations do begin in earnest between both parties.

“Bruno Fernandes’ camp are actively exploring a possible exit in the summer – this just means United would be guaranteed a fee.

Bruno Fernandes 26/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 11 5 1 17 Minutes 990 414 17 1421 Starts 11 5 0 16 Sub appearances 0 0 1 1 Goals 4 4 0 8 Assists 2 0 0 2 Key passes 31 12 2 45 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Penalties scored 2 2 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 1

“United have triggered the one-year extension clause in Fernandes’ contract. It is understood both parties are now in agreement to return to negotiations in the future.”

Multiple bigwigs eyeing his signature

Given United’s struggles, it would not be a surprise to see the former Sporting CP ace jump ship should the opportunity present itself.

There is interest from Saudi Pro League teams, but as previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving Europe.

A return to Serie A could be on the cards, while Turkish and Portuguese sides are also eyeing his services.

To add to the suspense, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also have the United No. 8 in their cross-hairs.

It would be difficult to turn either of them down. That would be the case unless United engineer a massive turnaround between now and the end of the season.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images