

Manchester United U21s hosted Crystal Palace U21s at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon in Premier League 2 action.

Adam Lawrence’s side looked to get back on track after dropping points in their previous two league matches.

First half

United started on fire, forcing two big saves from Palace’s Harry Lee in the opening minutes. Enzo Kana-Biyik had his effort saved off the line before Jack Fletcher forced Lee to palm one away at full stretch.

The Frenchman Kana-Biyik opened the scoring, though, in the 15th minute when he headed home from Jaydan Kamason’s cross following a short corner.

Jack Fletcher was involved in all of United’s attacks and almost found his way through when he latched onto Victor Musa’s pass but slid his poked effort just wide of the left post.

Second half

Jim Thwaites doubled United’s lead early in the second half as Harry Amass set Jack Fletcher free down the left wing, and the England youth international teed it up on a plate for Thwaites to finish from close range.

United’s left side was a constant problem for Palace, who struggled to deal with its relentless movement, with Ashton Missin leading the charge. The winger justifiably earned his reward just before the hour mark with a clinical finish after Jack Fletcher forced a turnover to Kana-Biyik.

The scoring wasn’t done there, though. Jaydan Kamason added his name to the scoresheet by getting onto the end of substitute Samuel Lusale’s delivery to the back post.

Lusale had two chances late on but couldn’t sort his feet to get enough power on the finish on either occasion.

The win pushes the young Red Devils up to sixth place in the table but, with fewer games played than those above them, they could catapult into first place if they win their games in hand, starting with Aston Villa on 12 December.

Match facts

United: Mee; Kamason (Leon 77), Mills, Munro, Amass; T. Fletcher; Musa (Mantato 71), Thwaites, J. Fletcher (c) (Orozco 72), Missin (Lusale 63); Kana-Biyik (Ibragimov 72)

Subs not used: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu.

Goals: Kana-Biyik 15, Thwaites 53, Missin 57, Kamason 64.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images