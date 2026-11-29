Manchester United’s left flank has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season.
United have lacked both an attacking edge and defensive stability out wide, as both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have missed the majority of the campaign with injuries. Their understudies have been underwhelming, to say the least.
As such, signing a player capable of making a difference at both ends of the pitch may prove to be transformative for Mauricio Pochettino.
Manchester United considering move for Wesley
Earlier this season, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming AS Roma full-back Wesley Franca has “gained many admirers at Carrington, particularly in Michael Sansoni’s department.”
The 23-year-old had been described as a classic wing-back who “embodies much of the flamboyant ethos and cavalier mentality of many of the great United full-backs of old.”
Wesley was one of Roma’s stand-out players when they visited Old Trafford in November.
Now, according to journalist Shaun Connolly, United remain interested in Wesley.
It is claimed United are still weighing up a January approach, but the summer window is also considered viable.
🚨As exclusively revealed before the Theatre of Red changed hands, I understand Manchester United remain interested in Wesley Franca and are still weighing up a January approach. Worth noting that summer is also considered viable. The Brazilian is highly regarded. pic.twitter.com/MkYtsL8MT3
— Shaun Connolly (@shaunconnolly85) November 29, 2026
“The Brazilian is highly regarded,” added Connolly on X.
The Brazilian is primarily a right-back, but at Roma this season, he has spent more time playing as a left-sided wing-back, impressing with his attacking flair and intensity.
|Stat
|2026/27 · AS Roma
|2026/27 · AS Roma
|2026/27
|Competition
|Serie A
|UEFA Champions League
|All competitions
|Apps
|11
|5
|16
|Minutes
|770
|419
|1189
|Starts
|8
|5
|13
|Goals
|0
|0
|0
|Assists
|5
|0
|5
|Avg rating
|7.03
|7.12
|7.06
|Shots
|4
|1
|5
|Shots on target
|0
|0
|0
|Conversion %
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Stat
|2026/27 · AS Roma
|2026/27 · AS Roma
|2026/27
|Passes
|420
|216
|636
|Pass accuracy %
|84.0%
|84.0%
|84.0%
|Key passes
|25
|4
|29
|Dribbles attempted
|10
|6
|16
|Tackles
|17
|18
|35
|Interceptions
|10
|5
|15
|Blocks
|4
|2
|6
|Duels
|77
|59
|136
|Duels won
|38
|29
|67
|Duels won %
|49.4%
|49.2%
|49.3%
United are crying out for such a figure on the left, as even the fit version of Shaw is not capable of marauding up and down the flank. Meanwhile, right-back Diogo Dalot, who has been forced to play on the left-hand side in Shaw’s absence, lacks defensive awareness.
Wesley, who moved to Italy from Brazilian giants Flamengo, is tied to Roma until the summer of 2030.
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 6.5/10
Why?
✅ United keen to strengthen backline in January
✅ Wesley fits United’s tactical profile
⚠️ Difficult winter pursuit given Wesley’s importance in Rome
TPP view
United could certainly do with a player of Wesley’s profile, but Roma are not going to make it easy for his suitors.
Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images