Manchester United’s left flank has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season.

United have lacked both an attacking edge and defensive stability out wide, as both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have missed the majority of the campaign with injuries. Their understudies have been underwhelming, to say the least.

As such, signing a player capable of making a difference at both ends of the pitch may prove to be transformative for Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United considering move for Wesley

Earlier this season, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming AS Roma full-back Wesley Franca has “gained many admirers at Carrington, particularly in Michael Sansoni’s department.”

The 23-year-old had been described as a classic wing-back who “embodies much of the flamboyant ethos and cavalier mentality of many of the great United full-backs of old.”

Wesley was one of Roma’s stand-out players when they visited Old Trafford in November.

Now, according to journalist Shaun Connolly, United remain interested in Wesley.

It is claimed United are still weighing up a January approach, but the summer window is also considered viable.

🚨As exclusively revealed before the Theatre of Red changed hands, I understand Manchester United remain interested in Wesley Franca and are still weighing up a January approach. Worth noting that summer is also considered viable. The Brazilian is highly regarded. pic.twitter.com/MkYtsL8MT3 — Shaun Connolly (@shaunconnolly85) November 29, 2026

“The Brazilian is highly regarded,” added Connolly on X.

The Brazilian is primarily a right-back, but at Roma this season, he has spent more time playing as a left-sided wing-back, impressing with his attacking flair and intensity.

Wesley AS Roma · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 11 5 16 Minutes 770 419 1189 Starts 8 5 13 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 5 0 5 Avg rating 7.03 7.12 7.06 Shots 4 1 5 Shots on target 0 0 0 Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 Passes 420 216 636 Pass accuracy % 84.0% 84.0% 84.0% Key passes 25 4 29 Dribbles attempted 10 6 16 Tackles 17 18 35 Interceptions 10 5 15 Blocks 4 2 6 Duels 77 59 136 Duels won 38 29 67 Duels won % 49.4% 49.2% 49.3% Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 · AS Roma 2026/27 Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 10 5 15 Fouls committed 9 8 17 Yellow cards 0 2 2 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 29 Nov 2026

United are crying out for such a figure on the left, as even the fit version of Shaw is not capable of marauding up and down the flank. Meanwhile, right-back Diogo Dalot, who has been forced to play on the left-hand side in Shaw’s absence, lacks defensive awareness.

Wesley, who moved to Italy from Brazilian giants Flamengo, is tied to Roma until the summer of 2030.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6.5/10

Why?

✅ United keen to strengthen backline in January

✅ Wesley fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ Difficult winter pursuit given Wesley’s importance in Rome

TPP view

United could certainly do with a player of Wesley’s profile, but Roma are not going to make it easy for his suitors.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images