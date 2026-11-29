Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday afternoon in the lower leagues.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United youngster Jayce Fitzgerald is becoming a key member of the Rotherham United starting eleven.

He secured another start for the Millers in their morale-boosting 5-0 win over Oldham Athletic.

Fitzgerald played the 90 minutes and made one key pass in the match.

He completed two of his cross attempts but just 70% of his passing.

The midfielder carried a threat going forward with one shot on target and four successful dribble attempts as he drove the ball forward through the engine room with ease.

He didn’t make any tackles, but he did win an impressive nine ground duels and two aerial duels as he dominated the middle of the park.

Dan Gore

Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore has fought his way back from injury and is now consistently playing for Luton Town.

He played 90 minutes in their 2-2 draw with Oxford United.

Gore didn’t complete any crosses but did make 76% of his passes.

The midfielder didn’t complete any dribbles but he did win three of his four tackle attempts for his side defensively.

The academy product also made two clearances, one interception and blocked one shot as he played a key role defensively in the Hatters’ draw.

He also won four of his seven duel attempts and his only aerial battle as he competed well in the middle of the park.

André Onana

Onana made an error as his Trabzonspor side beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the Conference League.

He weakly palmed a save into his own defender, who turned the ball into his own net.

Luckily for the Cameroonian, his side fought back to take all three points and stay on course to qualify for the next phase.

Jayce Fitzgerald 2026/27 Stat All competitions Season 2026/27 Club Bradford, Rotherham Competition All competitions Apps 15 Minutes 955 Starts 10 Sub appearances 5 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 2 Goals + assists 2 Minutes per goal – Avg rating 6.19 Shots 14 Shots on target 1 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Shot accuracy % 7.1% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 432 Pass accuracy % 78.8% Key passes 7 Dribbles attempted 27 Dribbles completed 14 Dribble success % 51.9% Tackles 18 Interceptions 11 Tackles + interceptions 29 Blocks 5 Duels 122 Duels won 51 Duels won % 41.8% Page 2 of 3 123 Stat All competitions Dribbled past – Fouls won 17 Fouls committed 24 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Penalties won – Penalties conceded – Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images