Borussia Dortmund are unhappy with Manchester United’s deal to sign Jadon Sancho



Borussia Dortmund has recently announced that they are not happy with the transfer fee they have had to accept in Manchester United’s deal to sign Jadon Sancho.

On Thursday, the two clubs announced that Sancho will join United pending medicals and the agreement of contractual terms, which will be completed once the player finishes the European Championships.

Man United will pay the German club £73m which means cross-city rivals Manchester City will receive £9.5m due to a sell-on clause.

In a saga that has spanned across many seasons, there was bound to be a club that would come out of this situation unhappy after battling over the hefty price tag and negotiations.

That club, being Dortmund, is said by the Mirror to be very unhappy with the transfer outcome after losing out on approximately £30-35m on the asking price due to the current state of the market because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke expressed his feelings in a press conference about the deal, saying:

“We’re not happy about the money.”

“We’re sad that he’s gone.“

“At the end of the day, it was Jadon’s exemplary wish to leave, we would have preferred to keep him here.”

“But he behaved fantastic and gave everything for four years. He made us move forward significantly in the second half of the season.”

This time last summer, Dortmund’s asking price was around £103m but a deal never came about as United failed to meet the deadline. However, United will certainly be happy that a large chunk of the asking price was cut down.

It has been reported that Sancho expected a move away from Germany last season but talks didn’t progress after a deadline Dortmund set, so that they had time to make adequate pre-season preparations, had passed.

However, this summer, there was no deadline, and Dortmund had a gentleman’s agreement with the player that they would let him go if an acceptable fee came in from United. Watzke’s comments imply that it was due to that agreement that they felt compelled to accept an offer that fell short of what they had set as their minimum.

The fact that Sancho had one year less on his contract than the previous season also meant that Dortmund had less leverage in negotiations.

Fans reacted positively to the news of Sancho’s impending arrival, as reported on The Peoples Person yesterday. With United being the happier side, everybody including the staff behind the deal and fans of United will be excited for pre-season to kick in and see the Englishman in action for the first time.

