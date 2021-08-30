Man United’s Daniel James close to Leeds United deal

Daniel James is poised to join Leeds United from Manchester United on a permanent deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted the news this evening with a ‘here we go soon’ promise.

‘Daniel James is set to join Leeds United from Manchester United, deal confirmed and here-we-go soon!’, Romano tweeted.

‘Final stages and it’s gonna be completed.

‘James will join Leeds as exclusively reported today morning.’

Daniel James is set to join Leeds United from Manchester United, deal confirmed and here-we-go soon! Final stages and it’s gonna be completed. 🔴🤝 #MUFC James will join Leeds as exclusively reported today morning. 👇🏻 https://t.co/5yDeUuXvJX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Romano’s previous report had read:

‘Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Dan James from Manchester United on a permanent deal! Discussions ongoing to complete the agreement. Talks also on personal terms.’

As reported here earlier today, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has left James further down an already long pecking order.

The fee is expected to be around £20 million plus bonuses.

Whether this will be enough to fund a last-day push for a defensive midfielder remains to be seen.

Most united fans believe that the signing of a holding midfielder is crucial and the only missing link in an otherwise fantastic transfer window.

There could still be other last minute outgoings from old Trafford, with Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial among those linked with a move.