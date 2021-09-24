Player ratings U23s: Everton 0-1 Man United

Manchester United’s U23s won the three points in their league encounter away to Everton after a 0-1 victory. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Matej Kovar – 7.5 – Had hands like glue and was catching everything. A very commanding performance in his box and kept the clean sheet.

Charlie Wellens – 7 – A very solid display defensively and played the ball out of the back very well including starting off the attack for the only goal.

Teden Mengi – 7.5 – A rock at the back and utilised his pace and strength to deal with Everton’s balls over the top with ease. A good performance on the ball as well and unfortunately received a head injury after a surging run which forced him off early.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – Left Mengi and McShane to take control at the back but was solid when called upon and tough in the challenge making some strong tackles. Sent off near the end for his involvement in the melee.

🏁 Our #MUAcademy U23s hold on for all three points on Merseyside, despite ending the game with nine men after Bjorn Hardley and Anthony Elanga were both shown red cards. Everton's Charlie Whitaker was also sent off following the same incident.#MUFC | #PL2 pic.twitter.com/adohw91qJV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 24, 2021

Alvaro Fernandez – 7 – Troubled very little defensively and started off a number of attacks with his dribbling and incisive passing. Had some unusually sloppy moments though on the ball with his passing.

Martin Svidersky – 6.5 – Strong defensively but could offer more on the ball.

Charlie Savage – 7 – Controlled the midfield with his passing and puts himself about physically despite his smaller stature.

Zidane Iqbal – 5 – A bit of an invisible man on the night and rarely got involved. Hugged the touchline on the right when the ball was central but then came central when the ball was on the right.

Shola Shoretire – 7 – A great bit of composure to cutback and sit down the defender before sliding in Elanga for the goal. Was at the centre of most attacks and created some opportunities but ultimately couldn’t breakthrough Everton’s defensive block more.

Anthony Elanga – 7 – Lively in the box to get the opening goal early in the game. Caused troubles with his runs and workrate and forced a stretching save from a free kick. Sent off at the end of the game for starting the big physical altercation.

Substitutes

Joe Hugill – 7 – A great performance off the bench making numerous runs in behind the Everton defence and held the ball up really well. Showed clever footwork and played some dangerous balls across the box but couldn’t find a teammate.

Paul McShane – 6 – Was troubled a bit more than Mengi by Everton’s pace and pressuring but managed to deal with it in the end.

Noam Emeran – 5.5 – A rusty performance after his long lay-off with injury struggles with loose passing and decision making but his liveliness and eagerness to get involved is encouraging.