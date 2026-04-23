Premier League Cup Final: Crystal Palace U18s 1-1(6-5 Pens) Man United U18s



Manchester United Under-18s took on Crystal Palace Under-18s at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night in the Premier League Cup final. United came into the match with a perfect record in 2026, and it was the first chance for Darren Fletcher to win silverware this season ahead of a potential treble.

The two sides faced off just last Friday in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals, which saw United come away the victors in extra time.

First half

The match started off as an even contest, with both sides threatening with half chances. Chido Obi impressed early on with his hold-up play, while Palace’s Dean Benamar caused United trouble with his pace and power down the left wing.

But it was the young Red Devils who opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Noah Ajayi. JJ Gabriel did his defensive duties well to win possession before charging forward and releasing Chido Obi, who then fed Ajayi inside the box to finish low past the keeper.

Obi looked to play provider once again shortly after when he fed Gabriel, this time into the left side of the box, but was denied by the 15-year-old keeper Luca Benneton. The home side looked at their best on quick counters, one of which ended with Ben Casey smacking the ball off the crossbar.

Gabriel had another chance late on but could only find the side netting, as the score remained 0-1 at the break.

Second half

Early in the second half, Jim Thwaites’ wide free-kick delivery was palmed up by the keeper and bounced off the top of the crossbar before he could claim and clear the danger. United were dealt an early blow, though, as their key danger man in the first half, Ajayi, was forced off with an injury and replaced by former Eagle Samuel Lusale.

Junior Brown had a few chances to double United’s lead, but the closest he came was striking the woodwork before having another effort denied by the keeper. Amir Ibragimov returned from injury, having last appeared in November, and almost made an immediate impact, laying it on a plate for Lusale to come on to, but a lack of communication saw Obi stretch in and take it off his teammate’s toe.

Moments later, Obi hit the crossbar, but for all of the chances that went United’s way, they could not find the back of the net. Into stoppage time, the match was turned on its head: Albert Mills was penalised for a pullback, receiving a red card and conceding a penalty, despite the foul appearing to have occurred outside the box.

Casey stepped up and dispatched from the spot to send the match to extra time, just as the two sides’ encounter on Friday did.

Extra time and penalties

Down a man, extra time was a tough task for United, with Palace gaining control for the first time in the match. Cameron Byrne-Hughes made a big save to keep United in the match early in extra time, before Palace struck the crossbar again.

Despite the home side’s man advantage, United did have a chance to steal the win when Jay McEvoy skipped between two defenders in the box, but then skied his left-footed shot into the stands.

The match was ultimately decided on penalties. Fletcher introduced Fred Heath just before the final whistle to go in goal for United, but the gamble did not pay off and Palace won 6-5 on penalties to lift the Premier League Cup for the first time.

United now turn their attention back to the league, where they continue to battle with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes (Heath 119), Helafu, Mills, Armer, Kukonki; Thwaites, McCormack (McEvoy 80); Brown (Overy 80), Gabriel (Ibragimov 70), Ajayi (Lusale 60), Obi. Goals: Ajayi 19.

Booked: Ibragimov.

Sent off: Mills 90+3

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty images

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