Ralf Rangnick: I’d love to give Mason Greenwood more minutes

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had some encouraging words for Mason Greenwood after the encouraging performance vs Crystal Palace.

The young Englishman was involved in the 1-0 win but only as a substitute, though he’s been told that doesn’t have to be the case.

Rangnick reportedly said: “We wanted to win, desperately. For me, it was logical to bring Mason [Greenwood] on that position and Anthony [Elanga] and, in the end, Donny [van de Beek] to replace Bruno.

“It went well, we scored the goal and deserved to win in the end. Mason [Greenwood] did so well at the start of the season, I think he scored three or four goals in the first three games, he’s a very gifted homegrown player and I would love to give him more game-time in the future.

“But, of course, he has to deserve his game-time in training and, therefore, it was good to have him on the bench and bring him on the pitch.”

Now the ball is in Greenwood’s court so to speak and it’s up to him to grab the opportunities Rangnick will undoubtedly give him.

In fact, it’s likely the academy graduate will start in the mid-week clash against Young Boys as the German manager will perhaps consider resting the stars who played vs Palace.

United have entered into the most congested part of the season in regards to their fixture list and so will have to be smart about how they rotate.

This is particularly important when considering Rangnick is trying to implement a more energy-draining tactic.

The former RB Leipzig man previously spoke of the importance of bringing through talented youth prospects at the same time as investing in players with lots of potential.

He insisted one isn’t mutually exclusive for the other and it seems he’s earmarked Greenwood as his homegrown talent to support.

Time will tell what the plan is for the versatile attacker but he’s clearly a fan-favourite and the hope is he can go all the way to the top.