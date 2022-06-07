Manchester United send scouts to watch Christian Eriksen’s Denmark against Austria



Manchester United scouts were present at last night’s UEFA Nations League clash between Denmark and Austria.

Former United boss Ralf Rangnick took charge of his second game for Austria after a resounding 3-0 victory over Croatia.

FA intermediary Paul O Keefe revealed that United were among the few clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, and West Ham to have their scouts in attendance for the game.

A host of clubs including Tottenham watching Denmark this evening. pic.twitter.com/EXDllEU7Ur — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) June 6, 2022

While it is unknown who United were scouting, many believe it to be Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

The 30 year old joined Brentford in January and instantly propelled them up the table.

He was instrumental in their survival in the English top-flight for another season.

Earlier reports have strongly linked the Danish international to a move to Old Trafford, with him being labelled as a top midfield target by Erik ten Hag.

He was allowed to train with Ajax ahead of his move to the Premier League and left Ten Hag hugely impressed.

Eriksen would represent a different option for Man Utd in attacking midfield as compared to Bruno Fernandes.

The 30 year old is a versatile player who can operate anywhere in the attacking front.

His guile and passing could be beneficial to United’s style of football under Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is expected to adopt a possession heavy brand of football at Old Trafford, for which the Dane would be the ideal fit.

The absence of Champions League football could be a factor, as he could look at more appealing options and a possible return to Tottenham.