Ajax reject Manchester United’s €80 million bid for Antony



Manchester United reportedly have had their €80 million bid for Antony rejected by Ajax.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Eredivisie club are adamant about keeping their star man for another season and have rebuffed United’s offer.

United made the new and improved offer on Wednesday after Erik ten Hag expressed his desire to want more signings in attacking areas.

The Dutchman is keen on reuniting with his former player, with Antony being his number one forward target throughout the summer.

The report states: “Erik ten Hag is seeking reinforcements for his beleaguered side before the September 1 deadline and is keen to be reunited with his former player.”

“But Old Trafford chiefs are not optimistic in pricing Antony from Amsterdam after their fresh approach was knocked back.”

“Ajax want to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 57 appearances since joining from Sao Paulo in 2020, and United are reluctant to go higher than this week’s bid.”

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo seems to be the most likely target on the wing.

The Dutchman agreed to extend his contract until 2026 but had an agreement in place that the club would allow him to leave if a suitable offer came through.

Yannick Carrasco is another name of interest for United, as the club try and save face by signing some players.

A deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is advancing well, with United confident of reaching an agreement soon.

The final weeks of the transfer window are expected to be frantic for Man United, with a new player being linked almost every day!



