Manchester United have not given up on their pursuit for Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United are reportedly still pursuing a deal for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Simon Mullock (The Mirror), United are prepared to spend as much as £300 million by the end of the window to get Erik ten Hag his desired targets, including De Jong.

The owners have given the green light for Ten Hag to fight his way out of trouble by spending big in this window.

The recent news surrounding Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s interest in buying United has stirred up the entire fanbase to revolt against the Glazers.

A huge protest has been planned ahead of the Liverpool game at Old Trafford.

The sudden loosening of purse strings is an indication that the Glazers are terrified.

The report goes on to state: “The Americans are aware that the capture of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro to add to new signings Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia will not pacify the club’s increasingly militant supporters.”

After signing Casemiro, United’s current expenditure has gone up to £121 million.

Mullock claims that if Ten Hag were to get his desired targets, namely Antony, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong- it would take United’s total spending to £300 million.

United have already agreed a £71.5 million fee with Barcelona and are hoping that the Catalan club’s financial situation will force them to sell De Jong.

Gakpo and Antony remain United’s prime two targets to bolster the attack.

According to a source close to Ten Hag, United are going into the last two weeks of the transfer window ‘all guns blazing.’



