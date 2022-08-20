Tributes pour in for Casemiro as he jets in to Manchester ahead of United medical



Casemiro has hired a private jet to fly to Manchester today to complete his move to United.

Yesterday both clubs confirmed that they had reached an agreement to transfer the five-times Champions League winner, with just a medical and visa to be resolved before the deal can be completed.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, that medical could be set to take place today.

“Been told Casemiro has private flight to Manchester now scheduled on Saturday,” Romano tweeted last night.

“Tomorrow will be time for medical tests, then visa to be sorted and official unveiling.”

Been told Casemiro has private flight to Manchester now scheduled on Saturday. Tomorrow will be time for medical tests, then visa to be sorted and official unveiling. 🔴🛩 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile the midfield general has bid an emotional farewell to los Merengues, saying:

“I lived the most marvelous story that I could have ever imagined. I hope to one day return to what will always be my home.

“Even in a thousand lifetimes I will not be able to give back to Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!”

He vivido la historia más maravillosa que jamás pensé. Espero volver algún día a la que siempre será mi casa. Ni en mil vidas podré devolveros al @realmadrid y al madridismo todo lo que me habéis dado. Por siempre… ¡Hala Madrid! 🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/VH91DA3HJW — Casemiro (@Casemiro) August 20, 2022

Real Madrid have tweeted their own farewell in return, simply saying “Thank you, Casemiro”.

Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the other components of one of the best midfield trios in the history of football, have also said their goodbyes to Casemiro on Twitter, with pictures of the trio together in triumphant moments.

Casemiro is a serial winner who will transform United’s defensive midfield department. His transfer will not be completed in time for him to face Liverpool on Monday night. His debut for the Red Devils will probably be against Southampton at St. Marys stadium a week today.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

It’s been a great 48 hours for United, with the dream signing of Casemiro and two other big deals close. Now it’s time to do it on the pitch! Get the Liverpool issue of United Matchday Mag today to discover: