Bayern Munich join Man United in Frenkie de Jong transfer race



While some media establishments claim that Manchester United’s capture of Casemiro means an end to their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, others claim that the latter is still very much in John Murtough and co.’s plans.

We reported yesterday that Catalan outfit Sport claim that a United delegation is flying to Barcelona to try to close the deal, with the Blaugrana diplomats expecting a summit in the middle of this week.

Reputable journalist juan Roberto also claims United are pushing to close the deal, saying “Manchester United will fight in last hours of the transfer window to sign Frenkie De Jong, the club know if they dont sign him they have failed at Erik Ten Hag’s #1 target.”

Chelsea’s interest appears to have died down, leaving United the only suitors for a player that the Spanish club is desperate to sell.

However, a new name has entered at the eleventh hour and it could certainly be one that would tempt the Dutchman – Bayern Munich.

“The Bavarian team … would like the Dutch midfielder as the icing on one of the most ambitious transfer markets in recent years,”, claims Sport, citing Jijantes.

“A friend of the newcomer De Ligt, the Munich team will propose the Coutinho formula to Barça: loan plus purchase option.”

It is an interesting prospect because while Barça need the money that would come from an immediate sale, their main priority is to reduce the wage bill.

De Jong is the club’s highest earner.

On the other hand, the Catalans are still holding out hope of signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

De Jong would have to be sold for that to be feasible.

Ultimately, Barça would prefer the player to go on loan to Bayern than to stay at the club, but ideally they would prefer a sale.

As for Frenkie, nobody is sure what he really wants as the number of days left in the window tick down into single figures.

