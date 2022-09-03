Erik ten Hag scrapped Shola Shoretire loan plans



Erik ten Hag scrapped plans to send Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire on loan.

According to the reliable Richard Fay, the 18-year-old was on track to depart Old Trafford on loan in search of first-team minutes. These plans were shelved courtesy of a Ten Hag directive.

Fay reports, “Erik ten Hag indicated he wanted to keep the forward around for the time being.”

“The teenager received interest from a number of Championship clubs this summer.”

“The decision was taken to oversee his development at United.”

The Manchester Evening News reporter also reveals the role Shoretire will play this season.

“It is understood Shoretire will feature for the U21s while continuing to train with the senior side.”

“He [Shoretire] could feature in the Europa League squad this season before the club re-evaluate his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Fay’s report slightly contradicts Jonathan Shrager, who pinned down Shoretire’s stay at the Theatre of Dreams this season to an injury rather than a decision by the manager.

United fans will be hoping that Shoretire’s stay will not hamper his development. The academy graduate has a bright future ahead of him.

The youngster is currently the youngest player to represent United in European competition at 17 years and 23 days. He broke a record previously held by Norman Whiteside.

He did this when he came on in the second half of United’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad a year ago. He has made five senior appearances in total for the 20-time English champions.

Certainly, this is a big show of confidence by Ten Hag in the 18-year-old, who will look to repay the faith shown in him when the opportunity arises.







