Injuries prevented Shola Shoretire and Teden Mengi from going out on loan



Shola Shoretire and Teden Mengi will remain at Old Trafford for the time being, with a decision to be taken on their futures in January.

According to the reliable Jonathan Shrager, the two youngsters would have been allowed to leave on a temporary basis if not for injuries.

The highly-rated Mengi suffered an injury setback after being sidelined with a recurring hamstring while on loan in the Championship. It is unclear what injury Shoretire is suffering from.

Shrager said, “It is believed that Shoretire and Mengi would have both gone on loan from Manchester United this summer.”

“Shola and Teden are currently rehabilitating their injuries at Carrington, and the situation will be reviewed for potential January loans.”

The promising pair have been missing all summer and did not attend pre-season.

Mengi has had previous loan spells at Derby County and Birmingham City, though both were cut short due to hamstring injuries.

The 20-year-old was once compared to Matthijs de Ligt by former manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, but recurring injury concerns have prevented him from performing consistently.

Shoretire signed with super agent Jorge Mendes earlier in the window, sparking rumours of a potential exit from Old Trafford. With Mendes’ connections, it would not have been beyond the sphere of thought that the 18-year-old would have gone on loan to a good club.

It is unclear when Shoretire and Mengi will make their return to action and in which capacity they will feature.

Shoretire made his senior United debut during a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in February 2021. The young academy star came on in the final few minutes of the Premier League encounter when he replaced Marcus Rashford.

Mengi made his senior debut for the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League back in August 2020.

Minutes will be hard to come by for the two this season and because of this, it may be for the best that they follow the footsteps of Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri who have joined Sunderland and Birmingham City on loan respectively.



