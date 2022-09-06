Toni Kroos takes subtle dig at Manchester United midfielder Casemiro



Toni Kroos took a subtle dig at former teammate Casemiro in a bizarre rant about the Premier League.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winner spoke about the lack of international trophies for Premier League teams:

“The Premier League has not won an international title this year.”

“Television money has been significantly higher in England for years, and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything.”

” Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning.”

The last comment could have been hinted at Casemiro.

The 30 year old was United’s marquee midfield signing this summer.

After failing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, United turned their attention towards the five-time UCL winner to strengthen their midfield.

Many doubted why Casemiro would join United to play in the Europa League, hinting at a money-driven motive.

The Brazilian rubbished the rumours: “Those who think that don’t know me. I’m not like that. If it was for money, then I could have left four or five years ago.”

“The club always acted well with me. It was my decision.”

“It was simply the feeling that my cycle here had come to an end. This was clear to me.”



