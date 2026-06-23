Mateus Fernandes: Man United’s next step for West Ham star explained

Manchester United are ready to accelerate their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, according to a new report.

Priority Target

Fernandes, 21, has emerged as a priority target for the Red Devils this summer after their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson proved too expensive, with the 23-year-old England international about to join Manchester City instead.

A £39 million deal (£35m up front + £3.9m in potential add-ons) has already been struck for Atalanta’s Ederson. However, this was seen as much a market opportunity for a versatile option with a wealth of experience as a replacement for Casemiro, who is set to join Inter Miami.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid’s 26-year-old defensive midfielder, is understood to be the “dream” target to succeed the Brazilian, though a deal is considered unlikely at this stage.

A wealth of other candidates have been assessed, including Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). The focus, however, is now on striking a deal with West Ham for Fernandes after an impressive campaign for the one-cap Portugal international.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

Initially, there had been optimism that West Ham’s relegation would force them into accepting a cut-price deal. However, the Hammers are sticking to their guns after a change in ownership alleviated some of the financial pressures at the London Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano claimed a valuation as high as £100m had been placed on the former Southampton star’s head, with the Saints owed 15% of any fee received owing to the £38m deal which brought him to East London last summer.

United expected to strike

The Athletic, considered the gold standard for football transfers, reveals West Ham’s asking price is £80m, though the outlet notes this is still a “fundamental sticking point” for INEOS.

Old Trafford chiefs are understood to have shown a “reluctance” to meet this figure, given Fernandes has only two years of experience in English football. However, this has not stopped virtually every top club in the country – and on the continent – from exploring a deal.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all been credited as suitors, while The Athletic confirms Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have both expressed interest.

However, it is Tottenham Hotspur who pose the greatest threat to the Red Devils after storming into the race last week at the request of Roberto De Zerbi, who is also actively pushing for the pursuit of a United star.

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have held talks with Fernandes’ camp, led by super agent Jorge Mendes, and received encouragement he would be willing to travel across London. However, The Athletic also notes “personal terms between United and Fernandes are not expected to be an issue.”

If the Lilywhites are “prepared to move closer to West Ham’s price”, then sporting director Jason Wilcox will be “left with a decision to make” after weeks of protracted negotiations in pursuit of the Portuguese starlet.

The report concludes that while a formal offer is yet to be submitted, United are “expected” to table one. West Ham’s need to balance the books by the end of the month could be influencing this patient approach.

Internally, United are believed to have confidence they remain frontrunners for Fernandes’ signature, with the youngster seeing Old Trafford as a dream move and his namesake, Bruno Fernandes, a personal idol who he would jump at the chance to play alongside.

Final Thoughts

Having already missed out on one key target to a domestic rival, to lose Fernandes to Spurs would be a devastating blow to United’s midfield rebuild this summer. INEOS cannot afford to let the West Ham dynamo slip through their grasp when the alternative options elsewhere in the Premier League do not come close to matching his profile or potential.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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