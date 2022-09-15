UEFA Europa League preview: Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United



Manchester United square off against Sheriff Tiraspol in a Europa League group stage clash in Moldova.

The Red Devils will be looking to make amends on their last outing, which ended up in defeat to Real Sociedad.

United were passive and lacked any cutting edge.

Sheriff are quite a peculiar side and are known to pull-off spectacular results.

They famously beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last year, much to the shock of everyone.

United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side will need to be at their best to get a result in Moldova.

In his pre-match press conference, he stated: “It’s quite clear, they beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar, they are capable.”

“We have to make it our game, but we are conscious of that fact. They are a serious and decent opponent, and we have to play our best for the win.”

Sheriff have been in fine form this season and sit top of the Moldovan National League.

They tend to adopt a 3-5-2 formation, utilising wingbacks.

United will need to be patient, as the home side is expected to sit deep.

Marcus Rashford‘s injury could force Ten Hag to start Cristiano Ronaldo up front. Harry Maguire‘s place is in serious doubt after a below-par display against Sociedad.

We earlier posted our predicted lineup for the game.

The United boss will want to get his Europa League campaign underway with a convincing win today.



