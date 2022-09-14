Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford has muscle injury



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford has a “muscle injury” which was a consequence of the match against Arsenal.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, the manager said “I don’t think [he’ll be out] too long, but I cannot say how long. It’s not really bad, we expect him back soon.”

Speaking about the need to win this game because of losing the first match against Real Sociedad, the boss said:

“It’s quite clear, they beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar, they are capable. We have to make it our game but we are conscious of that fact. They are a serious and decent opponent and we have to play our best for the win.”

“Pressure is for every game, we have to win every game. When you lose the first game, you have to win the second, so we know what our task is. We always play a strong team, so also tomorrow we will play a strong team.”

Ten Hag also said they had used the postponed weekend match to do extra sessions and believes his team has benefitted from the break.

“I think our players are used to playing every third day a game,” he said.

“If that’s not the case, we use the days for training sessions. We are well prepared for the game tomorrow.”

Ten Hag was not asked about the status of Anthony Martial‘s injury, nor on why Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek and Martin Dubravka have not made the trip.

He was joined at the presser by goalkeeper David de Gea, who said he has “happy memories” of the Europa League.

Tomorrow’s match has been moved to a neutral ground in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau as Tiraspol is close to the Ukrainian border in a very pro-Russia region.

The match will kick off at 17.45 UK time.







