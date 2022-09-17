Academy Match report: Manchester United u21s 1-1 West Ham United u21s



Manchester United’s u21s hosted bottom of the table West Ham United on Friday night in search of their first win of the season.

An early chance opened up for Charlie McNeill from Bjorn Hardley’s cut back but the striker blazed his effort over the bar.

Ten minutes later, McNeill launched the attack from deep, passing to Dan Gore who then found Isak Hansen-Aaroen on the left to cut in and strike toward the near corner but the West Ham keeper collected easily.

In the 15th minute, McNeill took the ball on the turn to beat the defender before being hacked down as he skipped by the second. He stepped up to take the free kick from 20 yards but got it all wrong as the ball nearly exited the stadium.

West Ham registered their first chance in the 30th minute as Hardley’s headed clearance from the corner fell to a West Ham player at the edge of the box, but they couldn’t keep their effort on target.

Just before the break Omari Forson would come close with a curled effort from the corner of the box which sailed just wide of the top left corner.

Down the other end, Nathan Bishop denied West Ham’s Callum Marshall from taking the lead going into the half with a fantastic save with his feet on the close range effort.

The second half started like the first, with McNeill causing West Ham trouble as his cross was inadvertently cannoned off the post by the defender attempting to clear.

In the 59th minute, West Ham took the lead after Tyler Fredricson was wrestled off the ball allowing West Ham to break and Kamarai Simon-Swyer feinted past Rhys Bennett’s last ditch block attempt before slotting past Bishop.

The lead was short lived though as just seconds later Hansen-Aaroen cut in from the left past through two defenders and had his strike towards goal blocked, but the ball would bounce around before falling to Forson to slide in from just two yards out.

Hansen-Aaroen looked to play provider against shortly after with a cross from the left that was headed over by McNeill.

West Ham were still in it though as Marshall threatened twice on the counter but couldn’t hit the target with either chance.

United chased a late winner with Hansen-Aaroen teasing ball across the six yard line but no one could get on the end of it.

In the dying seconds, it was pinball in the West Ham box as the ball bounced and ricocheted everywhere after efforts from Forson and Gore but the ball was eventually cleared to seal the final score of 1-1.



United: Bishop, Jurado, Bennett, Fredricson, Hardley, Mainoo, Savage (Shoretire 46), Forson, Gore, Hansen-Aaroen, McNeill

Unused Subs: Mastny, Collyer, Murray, Norkett

