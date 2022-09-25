Match report: West Ham United Women 0-2 Manchester United Women

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United make it two wins in two to keep up with league leaders Arsenal as they beat West Ham away 2-0.

Parker and Cissoko were defending well for the hosts in the opening five minutes as United tried to get a quick opening goal like last week.

United had several chances from corners; Russo thought she’d scored, but Longhurst cleared it off the line, and the keeper punched away Toone’s follow-up header.

West Ham, we’re giving Toone so much space, but she couldn’t find the right pass to create the clear-cut chances.

Though United were dominating possession, West Ham had a couple of chances, first was a header that couldn’t find the target. The second came from a free kick, but Earps rose to collect it.

West Ham were pressing well, though.

United thought they’d taken the lead around fifteen minutes in with a strike from Galton, but it was ruled out for offside.

Batlle was causing problems for the Hammers as she quickly skipped past the midfield and defence and picked out her teammates accurately with some brilliant crosses.

West Ham were growing into the game, though, and United looked shaky at the back.

Earps had more to do than last week as United took risks playing out from the back.

Nothing was separating the sides at halftime.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Lucia Garcia opened the scoring and got her first goal for the club after overcoming the defence, rounding the keeper and calmly slotting it into the net.

United had the momentum then, and they were hungry for more.

Blundell doubled the visitor’s lead as she ran onto a ball on the edge of the area and found the bottom corner.

The hammers thought they had found a way back in the 65th minute when Parker slotted home from six yards out, but the assistant referee said it was offside – relief for the Reds!

It could have been a higher score line if it wasn’t for keeper Arnold who brilliantly saved shots from Zelem and Russo.

It was a deserved win for the Reds, who showed their dominance.

Team: Earps, Turner, Le Tissier, Batlle, Blundell, Garcia, Toone, Zelem, Ladd, Galton, Russo