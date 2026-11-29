Manchester United Women have had a great start to the season.

Impressive form

They are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Clearly the appointment of Eva Olid has been a big factor in this form, but there is also another factor.

United signed very well this summer and the capture of Spanish talent Andrea Medina has proven particularly shrewd.

Andrea Medina Season stats 26/27 Stat FA WSL Season 2026/27 Club Manchester United W Competition FA WSL Apps 10 Minutes 754 Starts 9 Sub appearances 1 Goals 2 Non-penalty goals 2 Assists 0 Goals + assists 2 Minutes per goal 377 Avg rating 6.60 Shots 11 Shots on target 4 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat FA WSL Shot accuracy % 36.4% Conversion % 18.2% Passes 267 Pass accuracy % 77.0% Key passes 8 Dribbles attempted 28 Dribbles completed 12 Dribble success % 42.9% Tackles 24 Interceptions 21 Tackles + interceptions 45 Blocks 4 Duels 106 Duels won 57 Duels won % 53.8% Page 2 of 3 123 Stat FA WSL Dribbled past – Fouls won 14 Fouls committed 7 Yellow cards 4 Red cards 0 Penalties won – Penalties conceded – Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Medina has played in a variety of positions and brought significant energy, passion and skill to the United side.

She is currently injured but is expected to return after the international break.

Medina interview

The Spaniard gave an interview to the Women’s Super League YouTube channel explaining her start to life in Manchester after arriving in the summer.

Speaking on her departure from Atlético Madrid in the summer, she claimed that she had given everything for the club but that “the truth is, I wanted to take another step forward in my career, and I think this is an opportunity to keep moving forward.”

Medina was very complimentary of her teammates and the club in general in their efforts to help her settle into a new environment.

She claimed, “well, honestly, from the very first moment I arrived, my teammates treated me incredibly well. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and helped me with everything I needed.”

The defender admitted to feeling anxious about a new language and culture, but she claimed, “I was scared, but ever since I arrived here, all those fears have disappeared. The team is incredible, the staff, everything, everything is incredible. Honestly, I’m really happy here.”

When discussing what she can add to the atmosphere of the dressing room, she stated, “off the pitch, I can bring a lot of joy. I’m a very cheerful person with a really positive mindset.”

When discussing her ambitions for the future, she asserted, “I’ve joined one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best. I want to play, I want to get minutes on the pitch, and I want to compete. I want to be the best in my position and win everything with this team.”

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images