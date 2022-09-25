Video: Tyrell Malacia wows Louis van Gaal with training goal



Tyrell Malacia scored a wonderful goal while training with the Netherlands, sending Louis van Gaal into raptures on the side-lines.

The Manchester United fullback went on a trademark underlap that took him into the opposition penalty area.

He then wrong-footed a defender before curling an effort around two and the goalkeeper with the outside of his left boot.

The deft finish elicited an effusive “Ooooh Malacia!” from former United boss Van Gaal, along with some stunned expressions from Malacia’s teammates.

@ESPNnl tweeted the video earlier, along with:

“Tyrell Malacia gets Louis van Gaal screaming with outside left”

(Translated by twitter)

Tyrell Malacia krijgt Louis van Gaal met buitenkant links aan het schreeuwen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A4hE2Qe77e — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) September 24, 2022

Malacia did not feature in the Netherlands’ 2-0 Nations League win over Poland on Thursday, with Daley Blind preferred at left wingback.

However he is in line for a start against fierce rivals Belgium today in a 19.45 kick-off.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to his Manchester United career, ousting Luke Shaw to become first-choice left back for the club.

The tenacity that earned him the moniker “Pitbull” during his time at Feyenoord has endeared him to teammates and fans alike.

Malacia will hope to continue his impressive form upon returning from international duty, with a crucial fixture against Manchester City awaiting the Red Devils.

