Lee Sharpe says Sir Alex Ferguson is holding a grudge



A former Manchester United star has spoken about the legendary manager with disdain.

Sir Alex Ferguson was known for both his exemplary man-management as well as his occasionally thunderous personality when he was at the helm.

Lee Sharpe, who played 193 games for United in the Premier League, spoke on Quickly Kevin; will he score? The 90s Football Show podcast.

After David Beckham broke through into the first team, Sharpe was sold to arch-rivals Leeds United after having won three League titles at Old Trafford.

The topics of his departure and his relationship with Ferguson arose in the podcast.

“I just felt I’d had enough of Fergie and the way he was treating me,” he said.

“I saw him a couple of years ago at the Man United golf day and he didn’t want to look at me but sort of said help as he was walking past.

“But the time before that he completely blanked me. After I’d left United he sort of said to me, ‘Listen, you’ve never been any trouble at this club, thanks for your services, if ever you need anything you know we’re here.’”

Sharpe was infamous for his off-field activities, becoming a “poster boy” for football.

Ryan Giggs retells a story wherein Sharpe had invited the then-youngster to his house to party – which was promptly interrupted by Ferguson who burst through the door and gave the pair a brutal hairdryer.

“And obviously when I retired I did a book and put in the book that he was a bully, and I’d heard he fell out with me because of that.

“Then we were doing the player of the year awards for Man United at Old Trafford and me and Lou Macari were on MUTV, and the manager was coming down to do an interview, and they asked us to step aside so Fergie could go on.

“He came down the stairs […] and walked straight past me, shook Lou Macari’s hand and said hello and went onto the set and totally blanked me.”

Ferguson holds several grudges against a collection of his former soldiers: the most notable being his lack of communication with Roy Keane since the Irish legend’s tumultuous departure in 2005.







United Matchday Magazine – the ultimate pre-match experience

The Manchester derby. Ten Hag’s men are ready. This is huge.