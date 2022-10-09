Diogo Dalot posts incredible numbers in statement Everton win – the stats



Manchester United laboured hard for a 2-1 win against Everton, a result that has propelled the club to fifth on the table, just a point below fourth-placed Chelsea.

United clinched all three points courtesy of first-half goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of United’s best performers against the Toffees was Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese fullback posted amazing stats in the win at Goodison Park, which required Erik ten Hag’s men to be defensively resolute.

Dalot completed 100% of the dribbles he attempted.

Similarly, the 23-year-old won 100% of the tackles he delved into – coming out on top in every single instance.

Dalot won 100% of his duels and challenges in the air, highlighting his dominance aerially.

The player had an 82% pass accuracy to his name in the win against Frank Lampard’s side. On top of this, the defender had an impressive 86 touches of the ball.

Out of the six long balls he attempted, Dalot successfully pinged five to his teammates in an extraordinary show of his burgeoning ability on the ball.

He also won four out of six ground duels he was involved in what was a much-improved performance from what he showed against City a week ago.

Dalot also registered four clearances.

It is no surprise that both the manager and the club are making efforts to tie the Portugal international to a longer-term contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

